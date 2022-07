ImmunityBio is making progress at the former Athenex plant in the Town of Dunkirk and will complete its work at the facility in a three-phased approach. That's the word from Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, who recently got an update on the work being done at the facility on Route 5. Rosas says the California-based company, which acquired the plant in February, is still in the early stages of Phase 1, with Athenex still having a presence...

