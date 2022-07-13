ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Montpelier, VT

Robby Porter: Trump’s not the threat. Ignoring the message he brings is.

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvPcG_0gdz7VtI00

This commentary is by Robby Porter of East Montpelier, a self-employed woodworker and owner of small hydroelectric projects, and the author of “Doodlebug, A Road Trip Journal” and ‘Concrete and Culture,” a book of personal essays.

Many years ago, before reality sufficiently overcame sentimentality, before I realized that Town Meeting was a farcical play in which half the cast follows stage directions from a bygone era while the other half dramatizes a powerless version of local democracy as though it could change the world, way back then, I stood up and read some lines of Robert Frost’s poetry at Town Meeting.

The topic was zoning and I read from “Mending Wall,” which, despite its title, encourages you to think before putting up walls between yourself and your neighbors. Anyway, only one fellow citizen, a man locally regarded as quite crazy, rose in public support of my opinion.

Several weeks later, I recounted this experience to a friend visiting from North Carolina, who, perhaps owing to his Southern origins and unfamiliarity with Town Meeting, may have somewhat misinterpreted the nuance in my story. “When the only one who agrees with you is the village idiot, you know you must be right,” said my friend. I would not and had not described my lone supporter as the village idiot, not only because we shared a perspective on the issue but also because he was notably shrewd in his own somewhat eccentric fashion.

Alas, both my lone supporter and my Southern friend have passed on to a realm which is, I hope, more kind to our sense of reason than the world of politics. His comment remains with me, however, a reminder to pay attention when someone seems crazy.

Which brings me to Donald Trump. Someday, in addition to all the other good fortune showered on this country, it could be possible for us to look back at Donald Trump and count him as one of the blessings along with spacious skies and waving grains. He could be the inoculation that saves us from a real authoritarian.

In 2008, in the depths of the financial crisis, as a country we overcame racial prejudice and reached for Hope and Change only to be given More of the Same. Eight years later, as the injustice of the bank bailouts lingered in people’s minds, as their own paychecks barely increased while the bankers grew fat and rich again, a true demagogue could have emerged, an authoritarian tuned to the anger of the masses, a character willing to abandon not only the norms of public service but also rule of law, a person ruthless and calculating who understood the power of the presidency.

Instead we got Donald Trump, a pretender, a man whose skin color even appears to be fake. He is, in a sense, an immunization against an actual authoritarian, an impotent version of the real thing. He's not really tanned, he’s not really tough. He’s too much of a wimp to actually fire people himself or lead the crowd in an insurrection. He’s definitely not competent at running the government. But, like every great salesman, he has a compelling message.

And now, as he lingers on the edge of power like a court jester amusing his audience with old routines and no doubt working on new material, we should take him seriously. It’s a theatrical performance.

He’s not the threat. Ignoring the message he brings is the risk. Whether by shrewd cunning or fate of character, the jester never speaks his truth directly. You always need to read between the lines. Just as the Covid vaccine gives your immune system an early look at the plan for a viral attack, Don the Jester is telling us what’s coming so we can prepare.

Putin made sure Russians had bread when they were hungry. After the Korean War, the Kims of North Korea oversaw two decades of economic growth that outstripped South Korea. Saddam Hussein rested the boot of his tyranny on the warring factions to bring a kind of stability to Iraq. This is what authoritarians do. They make things work in a time of need and in return people surrender their freedom, sometimes forever.

People want leaders who will fix things. In our country, the list is long, with the injustices of our current economic system right on top. But neither political party has been able to deliver improvements. As Republicans mistake the man for the message and make fools of themselves trying to imitate Trump, the Democrats take his words at face value and treat him like a buffoon, and they are all missing the point.

Democracy by definition implies a system with a degree of fairness. But where do you see fairness in our system today? In food and gas prices, in housing or medical care, perhaps in the stock market?

All the world’s a stage and Don the Jester delivered his message brilliantly. The real threat to democracy isn’t a fake authoritarian; it's democratically elected representatives who can’t make things work for the people who voted for them.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
City
East Montpelier, VT
CNN

How is Donald Trump reacting to January 6 hearings?

According to sources, former President Donald Trump is “always watching” the January 6 committee hearings. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports how he is reacting to the hearings and the current state of his relationship with long time adviser, Roger Stone, since the January 6 attack.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
CNN

Ex-prosecutor identifies a big problem for prosecutors if they charge Trump

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tells CNN’ Michael Smerconish, “It’s very easy to tweet out or write an op-ed saying what people want to hear, it’s a very different thing to prove in a court of law.” concerning the prosecution on former President Donald Trump over his actions around January 6.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern#Lone Supp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
MSNBC

Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

New evidence shows allies of Donald Trump attempted to ambush then-Vice President Mike Pence on the Senate floor on Jan. 6 with an alternate slate of electors in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Other new testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing revealed that Trump was directly involved in the fraudulent electors plot. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Georgia U.S. Attorney Michael J. Moore and The Washington Post’s Libby Casey to discuss the significance of the evidence unveiled at the Jan. 6 committee’s latest public hearing.June 22, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy