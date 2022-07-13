Record hot real estate market near Fort Walton Beach pushes Okaloosa County home sale prices to $350,000

The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Okaloosa County during April was $350,000. That's an increase of 16.7% compared with April 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 30 consecutive months. April's median sale price represents an all-time record in a database that covers 88 consecutive months. April prices are up from $330,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 28.7% from a year earlier. A total of 337 houses were sold countywide during April. During the same period a year earlier, 473 single-family homes were sold.

More real estate trends:Fort Walton Beach-area home prices rise 1.5% in June, with houses for sale in high demand

Most expensive home ever sold:Miramar Beach property sells for $25M, setting record for most expensive home in Panhandle

Walton County's median sales price for a single-family home was $540,000, up 16.4% from a year earlier. Prices have been rising for seven consecutive months on a year-over-year basis. Some 337 houses were sold in April, down 24.9% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Okaloosa County condominiums and townhomes sold in April had a median sales price of $445,000. That figure represents a 56.1% increase year over year. Some 165 were sold, down 18.3% from a year earlier.

How hot is Okaloosa County's real estate market in Florida?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Okaloosa County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $825,000, up 16.2% from a year before.

In April, 38 properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of 21 single-family homes and 17 condominiums or townhomes.

In Walton County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $1,705,600, up 17.6% from a year before.

Florida's median single-family home sales price was $400,000 in April, up 21.2% from a year earlier. The state reported 26,149 single-family homes sold, down 16.4% from a year earlier.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.