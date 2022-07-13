ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

'An important step': New flight milestone in Hexa testing reached at Eglin. See photos here

By By Samuel King Jr./Eglin AFB Public Affairs
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKNgn_0gdz6unY00

EGLIN AFB — The Lift Hexa 09, an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, completed its first test flight at Duke Field on July 6.

The unmanned aircraft, piloted via remote control, used 18 motors and propellers to fly for about 10 minutes and reach a height of some 50 feet.

The test was an important first step toward the incorporating the Hexa into operations at a controlled, military airfield.

Duke Field is an auxiliary field north of Eglin’s main base.

It was the first flight completed by Hexa 09, one of two Hexa aircraft stationed locally. Hexa 05 was used for the first test flight here in April.

The 413th Flight Test Squadron, the Air Force’s rotary wing developmental test experts, has partnered with AFWERX’s Agility Prime to advance eVTOL test and experimentation. The unit at Duke Field provides the coordination, logistics and support for the Lift team’s developmental ground and flight-testing operations.

First text flight:Company wants to make flying accessible to public. Its innovative aircraft was tested at Eglin

Weapons testing:'Cutting-edge technology': Navy demonstrates new mine countermeasure at Eglin AFB

“This is an opportunity to leverage some of the unit’s expertise with rotary aircraft and apply it to this new field of electric propulsion aircraft,” said Maj. Riley Livermore, the 413th FLTS Futures Flight commander. “This flight was an important step in advancing the testing forward.”

Because it is classified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a "powered ultralight" aircraft, flying the Hexa won't require a pilot's license, meaning it can be used by military personnel with a minimal amount of training.

Lift Aircraft has been part of Agility Prime, part of the Air Force's technology innovation initiative, since April 2020. In August of that year top Air Force leaders gathered at a state military facility in Texas to see the first Agility Prime "flying car" demonstration by the company.

Since then, the Air Force has been exploring a number of possible uses for the HEXA with LIFT Aircraft, including medical transport, cargo hauling and troop transport.

According to a company news release announcing the Phase 3 contract, the ongoing collaboration with the Air Force is planned "to accelerate and further develop HEXA for future public and military applications like emergency first response, personnel transport, base logistics, and search and rescue missions."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for July 17-23

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers may encounter intermittent...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Port of Pensacola shares in Florida port resurgence

Cargo handled through Florida seaports was up at least 75% last year, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Florida Ports Council. The 2021-2022 Seaport Mission Plan reflects an industry which is rebounding from the pandemic’s impact. Waterborne cargo in Florida jumped from 112 million tons in 2019, to 195 million tons in ‘21.
PENSACOLA, FL
WFLA

Pilot hospitalized after Florida plane crash

OKALOOSA, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was hurt after an “experimental aircraft” crashed near Baker, Florida. The pilot did not suffer major injuries. According to a Facebook post from OCSO, the pilot was trying to land at a private airfield near...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Gas pumps shut down in FWB

And happy Friday! Let’s get to the news this morning…. Twin Cities Hospital named among Top 100 Hospitals in U.S. HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list. This is the first time HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
Industry
State
Texas State
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
Government
Local
Florida Industry
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Pensacola makes list of best cities for fishing in U.S.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola, along with four other cities in Florida, was recognized as one of the ‘best cities for fishing’ according to a June 10 list from ApartmentGuides.com. Pensacola checked in at No. 4 among the 10-city list. It’s the only Florida panhandle city...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Don’t swim in 2 Panama City beach spots, officials warn; fecal pollution possible in water

The Bay County (Fla.) Health Department has issued an advisory urging people not to swim at two public beach areas due to the presence of unhealthy bacteria in the water. The advisories cover Carl Gray Park (SP 9) location on Collegiate Drive and the Beach Drive (SP 10) location in the 1600 block of West Beach Drive, both in Panama City. They were issued after the water quality testing found higher levels of enteric bacteria, normally found in the intestinal track of humans and animals, in the water. The presence of enteric bacteria indicates fecal pollution that can come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#Air Force#Flight Test#Hexa#The Air Force#Afwerx#Agility#Eglin Weapons#Navy
WEAR

Escambia County to launch Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is launching the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program on Wednesday, July 20. The county says the program is designed to provide assistance for homeowners struggling to pay mortgages or utilities due to COVID-19. It's funded under the Community Development Block Grant Corona Virus Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Purple flags Monday in Destin for stinging sea lice

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The beach flag warning system is flying yellow and purple Monday for reports of sea lice in Destin waters. “Sea lice is just small jellyfish larvae that comes off bigger jellyfish and basically they’re sort of invisible in the water, you can’t see them, but they live on like bigger jellyfish and they’ll come off and they, you know, give you a little bit of a sting, some irritation on your skin. Some people definitely more susceptible to it than others,” said Lt. Bryce Orchard with Destin Beach Safety.
WKRG News 5

Florida Dept. of Agriculture suspends Sam’s Club gas station for law violation

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Agriculture shut down all gas pumps at the Fort Walton Beach Sam’s Club Wednesday, July 14. The Department of Agriculture said the store was unlawfully selling substandard gas based on petroleum fuel standards. Reg tags hang on all the gas pumps explaining the law violation. […]
WMBB

A new designer shoe store opens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City continues to rebuild after Hurricane Michael, but it’s also welcoming new businesses. A designer shoe store called ‘Awoken Kicks’ opened on 11th street last month. Owner Trevor Byron first began selling shoes when he was a middle schooler at Bay Haven Charter Academy.  Throughout high school, he […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WKRG News 5

2 northwest Florida hospitals make U.S. Top 100 list

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach and Twin Cities hospital in Niceville are listed in the top 100 hospitals. The 2022 award makes 6 recognitions for Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, the first win for Twin Cities. Earning this national recognition for...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
southeastagnet.com

Florida Finalizes Panhandle Land Deal

Florida has closed on a $9.47 million deal to buy just over 3,600 acres that will be part of a state wildlife corridor in Santa Rosa County. According to the News Service of Florida, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday it finalized the acquisition, which will link Blackwater River State Forest and state-owned conservation lands buffering Whiting Field Naval Air Station.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 98 in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. -- A man was hit and killed while riding a bike in Destin early Sunday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 98 at Crystal Beach Drive. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the man was heading east on the highway near the intersection when he was hit by a vehicle heading the same direction.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing and endangered man: Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man,” who was last seen in the Pensacola area, according to a Facebook post. Donald Patrick Milligan, 47, was last seen on the 100 block of Marietta Avenue at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy