'An important step': New flight milestone in Hexa testing reached at Eglin. See photos here

EGLIN AFB — The Lift Hexa 09, an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, completed its first test flight at Duke Field on July 6.

The unmanned aircraft, piloted via remote control, used 18 motors and propellers to fly for about 10 minutes and reach a height of some 50 feet.

The test was an important first step toward the incorporating the Hexa into operations at a controlled, military airfield.

Duke Field is an auxiliary field north of Eglin’s main base.

It was the first flight completed by Hexa 09, one of two Hexa aircraft stationed locally. Hexa 05 was used for the first test flight here in April.

The 413th Flight Test Squadron, the Air Force’s rotary wing developmental test experts, has partnered with AFWERX’s Agility Prime to advance eVTOL test and experimentation. The unit at Duke Field provides the coordination, logistics and support for the Lift team’s developmental ground and flight-testing operations.

“This is an opportunity to leverage some of the unit’s expertise with rotary aircraft and apply it to this new field of electric propulsion aircraft,” said Maj. Riley Livermore, the 413th FLTS Futures Flight commander. “This flight was an important step in advancing the testing forward.”

Because it is classified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a "powered ultralight" aircraft, flying the Hexa won't require a pilot's license, meaning it can be used by military personnel with a minimal amount of training.

Lift Aircraft has been part of Agility Prime, part of the Air Force's technology innovation initiative, since April 2020. In August of that year top Air Force leaders gathered at a state military facility in Texas to see the first Agility Prime "flying car" demonstration by the company.

Since then, the Air Force has been exploring a number of possible uses for the HEXA with LIFT Aircraft, including medical transport, cargo hauling and troop transport.

According to a company news release announcing the Phase 3 contract, the ongoing collaboration with the Air Force is planned "to accelerate and further develop HEXA for future public and military applications like emergency first response, personnel transport, base logistics, and search and rescue missions."