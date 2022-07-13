ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Esmond resigns as Okaloosa's jail director; county says resignation is unrelated to allegations

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecgqr_0gdz6tup00

SHALIMAR — Eric Esmond has resigned director of the Okaloosa County Department of Corrections.

Esmond announced his resignation, effective immediately, on Friday in a letter to Okaloosa County Administrator John Hofstad. He was hired in January 2017 and spent a few years as major of jail operations before being promoted to director on Dec. 2, 2019.

Esmond receives 3-day suspension:Okaloosa jail director's 3-day suspension 'wasn't enough' after sexual harassment, spanking complaints

Correctional facility achieves dually accredited status:Okaloosa Dept. of Corrections earns dual honors

In his letter, Esmond said he was resigning to seek “other employment opportunities.” April Sarver, public information officer for Okaloosa County, said his resignation was unrelated to previous sexual harassment allegations.

Esmond received a three-day suspension in November 2020 after violating rules of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Complaints against Esmond spanned from 2017 to 2020 and included him picking up and spanking a female employee and making comments about an employee’s breasts.

In interviews conducted at the Okaloosa County Jail, others said he had sent text messages to female employees about their personal lives. One employee testified that he texted and asked “if she liked dark chocolate.”

Other complaints were that he danced behind a co-worker at a get-together with “the force of the thrust so hard that she fell over” and had driven his county vehicle to multiple bars or venues that served alcohol.

A “report of inquiry” complied by investigators concluded that some of the matters raised consisted of unverifiable “hearsay,” but that several allegations were “supported by credible evidence,” which led to the brief suspension.

The suspension was only months after Esmond received an award for his department’s efforts to get its mental health programs accredited by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care in April 2020. The DOC was the second in the nation to achieve a dually accredited status.

“It is with great sadness that I offer my letter of resignation,” Esmond wrote to Hofstad, whom he thanked for his leadership. “I pray that Okaloosa County and its citizens prosper. Lastly, I challenge you all to continue fighting for those who have limited ability and/or value to fight for themselves.”

Major of Jail Operations Nolan Weeks will serving as interim director as the recruiting process begins, Sarver said in an email Tuesday. Hofstad declined to comment on Esmond's resignation.

Comments / 1

Related
WEAR

Deputies investigating shots fired in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating after shots were fired in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. It happened at Hollywood Ave. and W Moreno Street. Escambia County deputies arrived on scene around 4:10 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says there are no known victims or suspects at this time.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Human remains found in Walton County belong to missing woman

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest by members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said Friday. The remains found inside the state forest east of South County Highway 83 have now resulted in an arrest. The remains are from a woman who was reported missing in June, two weeks after she was involved in a hit-and-run according to the news release.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Walton County deputies find human remains in Point Washington State Forest

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Point Washington State Forest in Walton County on Friday. Members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office located the remains. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office are on scene....
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Shalimar, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Small plane crashes in Okaloosa County

A small plane crashed in Okaloosa County Saturday morning. County officials say it happened near Highway 189 North and Sky Ranch Lane in Baker around 6:30 a.m. Okaloosa County tells Channel 3 the plane hit a power line, and caused power outages in the area. One person was transported to...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 98 in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. -- A man was hit and killed while riding a bike in Destin early Sunday morning. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 98 at Crystal Beach Drive. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the man was heading east on the highway near the intersection when he was hit by a vehicle heading the same direction.
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Mental Health#County Administrator#Okaloosa Dept
WKRG News 5

BOLO issued for Pensacola man, meth found next to child in truck

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with child abuse after a container of meth was found next to a child in his pickup truck. Ronald Harvey Jr. was arrested after deputies received a BOLO for a blue Dodge pickup. Deputies stopped Harvey, who had several active warrants. Deputies arrested Harvey and while searching the truck, they found methamphetamine and two cotton swabs soaked in liquid. Cotton swabs may be used to filter the drug before injecting it.
PENSACOLA, FL
WJTV 12

Former Florida deputy indicted for fraud

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Santa Rosa County deputy was indicted on fraud charges after he allegedly exploited an elderly person for $10,000. A federal grand jury indicted Scott P. Haines, 49, on multiple counts of wire fraud and making false statements to federal agents, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of Florida.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Inmate escapes from work detail in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from work detail in Escambia County. Escambia County Corrections notified the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday of the inmate who escaped from a work detail on Colby Lane and Feldor Drive. Matthew David Shelters, 48, was...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Several crashes block traffic on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Over a dozen crashes on I-10 in Escambia County Friday evening blocked traffic for several hours. The crashes happened after 5 p.m. near Highway 29 at mile marker 10. Lt. Jason King with Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to 10-20 minor crashes. There were no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 wanted for home invasion: Escambia Co. deputies

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a home invasion as investigators search for three of the four suspects. Deputies were called to a home invasion off Pinestead Road on Thursday, July 7. Three men approached the front door. One man pretends to know the victim, and he unlocks the door. Once the door is open, two of them push the man into his house and attack him, according to deputies. A third man pulls a gun from his pants and waits outside. That man (below) is who the ECSO is trying to identify.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Man rapes woman twice, including once on beach, in Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. -- An Alabama man was arrested Saturday morning in Perdido Key on charges of battery and sexual assault. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Devon Burdett, 29, allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted a female on June 25 at the beach near condominiums on Lost Key Drive. Burdett and the victim were at Seville Quarter earlier in the night.
PERDIDO, AL
WKRG News 5

O’Reilly’s employee refunds himself $2k from customer accounts

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — An O’Reily’s Auto Parts employee confessed to refunding himself more than $2,000 from customer accounts in Crestview, according to officials at the Crestview Police Department. Crestview Police officers arrested 20-year-old Jordan Thomas Sandoval Wednesday afternoon at the store on S. Ferndon Drive. According to the arrest report, O’Reily’s loss prevention manager […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy