2 people in hospital after multivehicle crash on I-40, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a multivehicle crash on I-40W.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning at mile marker 1C.8, according to TDOT.

All westbound lanes were blocked and the right shoulder was blocked.

TDOT said the left shoulder remained open.

Memphis Fire officials said they received a call about the crash at 4:18 a.m.

One person went to Regional One, and one went to Methodist North.

Their conditions have not been released.

