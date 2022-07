AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 19-year-old from Syracuse is facing charges regarding a vehicle that was stolen from Chittenango. According to New York State Police, troopers out of Auburn observed a vehicle on July 13 that had been reported stolen out of the village of Chittenango. A traffic stop was then conducted on York Street in the city of Auburn.

