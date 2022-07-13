Child found dead in a pond in Elkhart

UPDATE 2: The Mishawaka Police Department reports that Freddie Brooks has been found and is alive and well. She has been returned to her home and is safe. UPDATE 1: The search for an elderly woman last seen after walking away from Cedar Hurst Senior Living Center in Mishawaka continued on Wednesday.
A man was shot in the ankle while walking. It happened on Wednesday evening, at 5:30 p.m., in the 900 block of Portsmouth Drive. The victim told Elkhart police that he was walking, when he was shot by a man that he did not know, in his right ankle. He...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Indiana State Police have released the name of the inmate who died at the St. Joseph County Jail on Thursday morning. The inmate has been identified as Christine Dezenzo, 49, of Elkhart. She was booked into the jail Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. The investigation is...
CASS COUNTY, Mich. – A 14-year-old was injured when his ORV hit a tree on Wednesday night, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 8:43 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Oak Grove Road and Dunning Street in LaGrange Township for an ORV crash with injuries. At...
An Elkhart woman has been charged with neglect after her child died last year. It happened on February 7, 2021, when police were called to a hotel on Cassopolis Street, on reports of an unresponsive child. The infant was taken to Elkhart General Hospital and pronounced dead. The woman, 26-year-old...
The Mishawaka Police Department Traffic Bureau is looking into a serious injury crash involving a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 3:22 p.m. on July 14 at the intersection of East McKinley Highway and Maplehurst Avenue. The motorcycle was being operated by a female driving...
ELKHART, Ind. – A 12-year-old was injured when he was hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to the area of S. 6th Street and W. Indiana Avenue for a report of a crash involving a juvenile on a bike.
A man was arrested after gunfire damaged two homes in Elkhart. It happened earlier this week, when police were called to a house on Eden Street, on reports of a shooter. A group at the house told police that the man threw a firework across the street at their home and shot a handgun at them.
UPDATE: The search for an elderly woman last seen after walking away from Cedar Hurst Senior Living Center in Mishawaka continued on Wednesday. Freddie Brooks, 83, was last seen Monday afternoon after walking away from the Cedar Hurst care facility in the Edison Lakes area. Mishawaka Police volunteers, and tracking...
St. Joseph County Police discovered meth, heroin, marijuana, and more while on patrol. It happened on Wednesday, July 13, just after 4 a.m., in South Bend. Officials say that an officer saw two people, approached them, and watched them quickly walk away. The two were behind a box truck. Officers...
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police identified the body of a man found in Lake Michigan Thursday as Anthony Diehl, 33, of Beaver Creek, Ohio. Officers with the City of South Haven Police Department confirmed the body recovered during search efforts in South Haven's North Beach was the body of the missing man who drowned while trying to reach a boy struggling in rough water Wednesday evening.
ELKHART, Ind. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the ankle while walking in the 900 block of Portsmouth Drive Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 7:43 p.m., police were called to a Goshen hospital for a shooting report. The victim told police that...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly robbing two men who met with the suspect for an alleged drug transaction, according to court records. On September 29, 2020, two men reported an armed robbery to the South Bend Police Department. The two men told police...
ELKHART, Ind. – A woman was shot in the leg while walking on W. Lexington Avenue Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 5:26 p.m., police were called to an Elkhart hospital for a shooting report. A witness told police that she and the victim were walking near...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County removed over 2 dozen cats from a home on Tarman Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home for reports of domestic violence around 2:20 p.m. The victim told deputies she had been...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were arrested on Wednesday morning after police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a pickup truck, the St. Joseph County Police Department announced. Just after 4 a.m., an officer on patrol saw two people behind a box truck at a business on...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A La Porte man was arrested on Tuesday for the August 2021 shooting death of a man in Michigan City, the Michigan City Police Department announced. Lamar Friend, 41, was arrested on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. At 7:34 p.m....
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Michigan City. Police were called to the 1600 block of East Michigan Boulevard just after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jimmy Brown, 53, of Michigan City inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A Michigan City man has died following a shooting in the 1600 block of E. Michigan Boulevard Wednesday night, the Michigan City Police Department announced. At 8:02 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on E. Michigan Boulevard.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to two crashes that resulted in three fatalities within two hours Tuesday evening. The first crash happened when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 5th Road went off the roadway and crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m., according to the coroner's office.
Comments / 0