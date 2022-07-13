ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CdZf_0gdz4wdQ00

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Three's Company: 6-9 p.m., Jalapeno's Mexican Grill, 4700 Rose Blvd., Northport.

Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Madeline Edwards: 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $119.75, $89.75, and $59.75, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

Jay Burgess: 8-10 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza, Tuscaloosa. druidcitybrewing.com .

Vince Gill: 7:30 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $62 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.alabamatheatre.com .

FRIDAY

Four Times Blue, The Orange Constant: 6-9 p.m., free, Government Plaza. www.tuscaloosa.com/latp .

Fallrisk: 8:30 p.m., VFW, 7001 University Blvd E, Cottondale,

SUNDAY

Drunken Prayer: 7 p.m, Druid City Brewing Company, 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza, Tuscaloosa. druidcitybrewing.com . www.drunkenprayer.com .

TUESDAY

Hanson: 8 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $23 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.alabamatheatre.com .

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY-JULY 24

"Mamma Mia!": ABBA-based musical, performed by Theatre Tuscaloosa, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, and July 21 and 22, with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, Wednesday, and July 23-24. Tickets are $24 general, $20 for seniors and members of the military, and $16 for students and children. Special rates are available for Shelton State students and for groups of 10 or more, if purchased in advance. A "pay-what-you-can" final dress rehearsal benefitting the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship will be open to the public at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. For more, call Theatre Tuscaloosa at 205-391-2277, or see www.theatretusc.com .

FRIDAY

High Humidity Humor: Standup comedy hosted by Laughs on the Go and Compton Smith, 8 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd. Seating begins at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wonder Woman Day 2022: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., The Comic Strip, 505 Hargrove Road E., Suite 10, Tuscaloosa. Sixth Annual Wonder Woman Day at The Comic Strip, with cosplayers, guest artists, raffles and more. A portion of proceeds will benefit Turning Point Tuscaloosa, the domestic violence shelter. www.turningpointservices.org .

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

JULY 21: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $159.50 general admission in the pit; reserved seats at $159.50, $129.50, $109.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and $39.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JULY 30-31: "The Tempest," performed by The Rude Mechanicals. Postponed from June, due to an illness in the cast. Performances at 8 p.m. July 30, and 2 p.m. July 31, in the Allen Bales Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall on the University of Alabama campus. Free to attend, though donations will be accepted. Live pre-show music begins 30 minutes before each performance.

AUG. 12: Fantasia, Babyface, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $29.50. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 29: LANY, Surfaces, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 2: Kem, Stokley, Leela James, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com and at the Amp box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 or $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 22: Black Jacket Symphony performing Van Halen's "1984," 8 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com .

OCT. 13: Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 19: Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, War Hippies, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office for $125, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
City
Northport, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Greensboro, AL
City
Cottondale, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Leela James
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Chris Janson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy