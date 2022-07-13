TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Three's Company: 6-9 p.m., Jalapeno's Mexican Grill, 4700 Rose Blvd., Northport.

Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Madeline Edwards: 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $119.75, $89.75, and $59.75, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

Jay Burgess: 8-10 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza, Tuscaloosa. druidcitybrewing.com .

Vince Gill: 7:30 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $62 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.alabamatheatre.com .

FRIDAY

Four Times Blue, The Orange Constant: 6-9 p.m., free, Government Plaza. www.tuscaloosa.com/latp .

Fallrisk: 8:30 p.m., VFW, 7001 University Blvd E, Cottondale,

SUNDAY

Drunken Prayer: 7 p.m, Druid City Brewing Company, 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza, Tuscaloosa. druidcitybrewing.com . www.drunkenprayer.com .

TUESDAY

Hanson: 8 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $23 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.alabamatheatre.com .

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY-JULY 24

"Mamma Mia!": ABBA-based musical, performed by Theatre Tuscaloosa, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, and July 21 and 22, with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, Wednesday, and July 23-24. Tickets are $24 general, $20 for seniors and members of the military, and $16 for students and children. Special rates are available for Shelton State students and for groups of 10 or more, if purchased in advance. A "pay-what-you-can" final dress rehearsal benefitting the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship will be open to the public at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. For more, call Theatre Tuscaloosa at 205-391-2277, or see www.theatretusc.com .

FRIDAY

High Humidity Humor: Standup comedy hosted by Laughs on the Go and Compton Smith, 8 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd. Seating begins at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wonder Woman Day 2022: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., The Comic Strip, 505 Hargrove Road E., Suite 10, Tuscaloosa. Sixth Annual Wonder Woman Day at The Comic Strip, with cosplayers, guest artists, raffles and more. A portion of proceeds will benefit Turning Point Tuscaloosa, the domestic violence shelter. www.turningpointservices.org .

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

JULY 21: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $159.50 general admission in the pit; reserved seats at $159.50, $129.50, $109.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and $39.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JULY 30-31: "The Tempest," performed by The Rude Mechanicals. Postponed from June, due to an illness in the cast. Performances at 8 p.m. July 30, and 2 p.m. July 31, in the Allen Bales Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall on the University of Alabama campus. Free to attend, though donations will be accepted. Live pre-show music begins 30 minutes before each performance.

AUG. 12: Fantasia, Babyface, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $29.50. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 29: LANY, Surfaces, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 2: Kem, Stokley, Leela James, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com and at the Amp box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 or $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 22: Black Jacket Symphony performing Van Halen's "1984," 8 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com .

OCT. 13: Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 19: Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, War Hippies, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office for $125, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening