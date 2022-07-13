Tuscaloosa to host job fair for city lawn maintenance jobs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

By The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
It’s a tough job keeping the public’s land looking pretty, but someone has to do it.

And to attract recruits to a slate of open landscaping positions, the city of Tuscaloosa's Human Resources Department on Thursday is hosting a job fair for anyone interested in filling these roles.

Set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway, city staff members will be on hand to help prospective candidates complete applications and conduct interviews for the nearly 20 open positions.

The only requirements for these jobs are a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or GED.

The city’s Environmental Services Department is looking to hire crew workers – jobs that range from $33,005 to almost $44,000 a year, based on experience – as well as crew worker seniors and equipment operators, positions that range annually from $35,934 to $47,682.

“These are outstanding jobs with outstanding benefits,” said Mayor Walt Maddox, “and we want to sell people on coming to work for the city of Tuscaloosa.

“Nothing hurts by going to check it out and seeing if working for the people of Tuscaloosa is something you’d like to do and certainly have, in my opinion, a great career working for this great city.”

For questions or more information, call the city of Tuscaloosa’s Human Resources Department at 205-248-5230 or send an email to hrinfo@tuscaloosa.com.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.

