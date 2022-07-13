ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Beach, FL

Mexico Beach named one of Panhandle's best small towns for a weekend getaway by WorldAtlas

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago

MEXICO BEACH — The Florida Panhandle is known for sugar-white sands and pristine environmental lands, but which of its communities are the best to visit for vacation ?

According to WorldAtlas, an online geography resource whose website states it served more than 165 million global readers in 2019, Mexico Beach is one of the top small towns in the Panhandle for a weekend escape .

For City Administrator Douglas Baber, it not only is an honor for Mexico Beach to make the list of nine towns, it also is a testament of the city's dedicated efforts to bounce back from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Iconic seafood restaurant recognized: Popular blog names top 15 seafood restaurants. This Panama City icon made the list

Take a day trip! Here are 8 destinations near Bay County – plus fun things to do there

Things to do: Feeling the heat? Here are 8 most picturesque places to canoe, kayak or tube in the Panama City area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbKn0_0gdz4rDn00

Mexico Beach was ground zero for the historic Category 5 storm which wrecked Bay County and the Panhandle, destroying thousands of businesses and homes.

"It's an amazing honor that we are back on the map, but at the same time, our sleepy little town has been found," Baber said. "We're one of the last few spots that has a dedicated beach that you can see from U.S. 98 (without) buildings in the way.

"It's beautiful, pristine sandy beaches (with) emerald water. It's got a good feel to it — a nice, hometown feel."

In its recent blog, WorldAtlas says Mexico Beach is a "quieter and less expensive destination" compared to other coastal areas and boasts "five miles of white sandy shores, prolific Gulf fishing and water fun in a remote setting."

Like Baber, WorldAtlas notes Mexico Beach accomplished an impressive comeback after the destruction of Michael, introducing new businesses and rebuilding others that were damaged.

"The cute townscape (of Mexico Beach) is dotted with small, local eateries and shops that add to the vibe, along with many vacation rentals," the blog reads. "Upon getting hit hard by Hurricane Michael, the town bounced back with new local hotspots, including boutiques and art galleries.

More in Mexico Beach: 'It feels amazing!': Mexico Beach reopens first park completely rebuilt after Hurricane Michael

"... In the vicinity, one will also find many rivers, canals, lakes and bays with kayaking opportunities and wilderness to explore."

Other Panhandle towns highlighted in WorldAtlas' list are:

  • Apalachicola
  • Alligator Point
  • Carrabelle
  • DeFuniak Springs
  • Navarre
  • Port St. Joe
  • Seaside
  • St. George Island

Looking ahead, Baber said he believes the best days of Mexico Beach are yet to come.

He expects the area to continue developing, maintaining and improving the quality of life for residents and those who visit.

"My goal is to maintain a positive quality of life for everyone who lives here, works here, plays here and vacations here," he said. "We are offering a great service here that was literally 80% destroyed less than four years ago.

"To see where we (are) is just a testament of how hard we're working to get back to normal."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Mexico Beach named one of Panhandle's best small towns for a weekend getaway by WorldAtlas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Local church destroyed by Hurricane Michael reopens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church has been open since 1908. On Sunday, they began worship in a new permanent sanctuary. Antonio Bellamy II has been attending the church for the last 10 years. He was one of the many to attend Sunday’s grand reopening. “My dad, he brought us here […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It is another action packed weekend in PCB. Read below to learn more about the events happening this weekend. When: July 15- July 17, 9:00-10:30 p.m. Where: Harpoon Harry’s. Price: From $14.99. Todd Herendeen Tribute to the Legends Show. When: Saturday, July...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? There are several events coming up in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Here Comes the Sun exhibit. The summer show at the Joe...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Lifestyle
Mexico Beach, FL
Government
City
Mexico Beach, FL
City
Panama City, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City, FL
Government
Bay County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

A new designer shoe store opens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City continues to rebuild after Hurricane Michael, but it’s also welcoming new businesses. A designer shoe store called ‘Awoken Kicks’ opened on 11th street last month. Owner Trevor Byron first began selling shoes when he was a middle schooler at Bay Haven Charter Academy.  Throughout high school, he […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bowling leagues coming back to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael destroyed the only bowling alley in Panama City in 2018, it also dispersed all of the local bowling leagues. Now, after almost four years, the iconic Bowl-A-Rama is open again. “It’s nice to have something in town for us kids to kind of do,” recreational bowler Garrison […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Daring Houston County pursuit ends in Florida

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Deputies chased a pickup pulling a utility trailer for miles during a dramatic pursuit that darted in and out of Houston County at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. During his capture, he attacked multiple officers, according to law enforcement sources. Ultimately, authorities nabbed the suspect after...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beaches#Seafood Restaurant#Sandy Shores#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#City Administrator
mypanhandle.com

Overturned box truck near 23rd St. underpass

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police said a box truck carrying ice turned over near the 23rd Street underpass Sunday afternoon. PCPD and the fire department blocked off lanes for a few hours while the towing company worked to lift the heavy truck. It was reportedly carrying...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Update On Body Found In Washington County

Harry Smith, a University of West Florida student, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about some upcoming theatre workshops over the summer. Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael damage. Updated: 19 hours ago. Church opens after being closed for years from Hurricane Michael...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Traffic snarled on Back Beach Road after wreck

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials said westbound traffic on Back Beach Road was being diverted after a serious wreck near Richard Jackson Boulevard. Officials said a wreck involving three vehicles sent five people, including a child to the hospital. A dog was also rushed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Chipley Bugle

Jimmy Bradwell Ferrell Jr. Obit

Jimmy Bradwell Ferrell Jr. 57, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on July 10, 2022 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. Jimmy was born on September 25, 1964 in Brunswick, Georgia to Jimmy Ferrell Sr. and Elizabeth Boggs. He had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle for 3 years since coming from Brunswick, Georgia where he worked in the construction industry building houses. In his free time he loved fishing both fresh and saltwater, as well as restoring his 97’ Ford. For the previous 3 years he attended Restoring Hope Ministries in Chipley, Florida. He was a Momma’s boy at heart and loved his family dearly, especially his children and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.
CHIPLEY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
WJHG-TV

Meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man found guilty last month of transporting about six pounds of meth into Bay County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators received a tip in March 2021 about incoming meth, and prosecutors were able to prove the defendant, Jerry Ray Walker, knew he was transporting a duffle bag full of the narcotics to Florida with another defendant.
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 14, 2022

Tyrone Godfrey, 36, Sneads, Florida: Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, prowling, possession of methamphetamines: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Johnson, 36, Chattahoochee, Florida: Failure to appear for giving false name to law enforcement officer: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Sheffield, 40, Sneads, Florida: Child support, tampering with...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy