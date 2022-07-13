ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Rocking the boat: Panama City gets backlash for proposed regulations on boat ramps

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY — There's no smooth sailing near Panama City boat ramps at the moment.

City commissioners on Tuesday held the first reading of an ordinance aimed at commercial boat activity at the launches, sparking mixed reactions among business owners.

Ordinance 3082 seeks to regulate commercial boat activity at city-owned boat ramps and parks, requiring commercial vendors to obtain a permit to use a boat ramp or public area.

Commissioners, saying they wanted to tweak the ordinance, voted to delay the second reading until they hold a workshop with residents and boat owners by Aug. 9. When nailed down, commissioners said they would release the workshop date on the city's website and on Facebook.

The proposed ordinance comes three months after Bay County implemented a similar ordinance.

City officials said Carl Gray Park at the eastern base of the Hathaway Bridge has seen the most problems with unlicensed commercial business.

Business owners, residents speak out

However, Panama City residents who operate businesses by the boat ramps said they felt the ordinance is "too vague" and would leave them scrambling during their busiest season.

Lynne Schneider said her concern lies with events that take place next to the ramps, such as fitness classes, and if the ordinance would require those businesses to also get a permit. If it does, the city should have a system in place to obtain a permit before changing the ordinance, Schneider said.

"That all falls under commercial activity and if this goes out to law enforcement like this ... somebody's gonna get a ticket for something that I don't think this is what the scope of this is," Schneider said.

She also said city officials should consider passing the ordinance later, such as after Labor Day, to reduce the strain on businesses. Other residents said the ordinance should be implemented after the city finishes its marina projects in downtown Panama City and St. Andrews.

But other residents said the ordinance was the right call, with James Pic even requesting city officials go a step further.

"I'd like for you to make every commercial vessel that's operating in the marinas show proof of insurance and buy a license from the city to use the launches," Pic said. Some boaters "are not legitimate guides or legitimate captains. They're operating illegally ..."

Officials share thoughts

After listening to residents, city officials also said the ordinance was confusing and missing parts.

Commissioner Jenna Flint Haligas said the language was vague, from lack of a parks list to no mention of how to obtain the permit.

Commissioner Joshua Street, whose represents St. Andrews, said he's heard feedback from both sides. He said officials are trying to find a balance so commerce can take place and residents can enjoy the parks.

"There's a lot of people that are excited for the activity that the charter fishermen, the additional traffic is bringing ... a lot of the retail people that are in St. Andrews right along the waterfront love that," Street said. "But there's also a lot of people that are trying to utilize the parks that there may be parking spaces taken up for 12, 14 hours a day."

City Manager Mark McQueen said it is residents who pay for the boat ramps.

He said unlicensed businesses that take advantage of the boat ramps are in direct competition with established businesses, which he thinks is "fundamentally wrong."

"(Our) objective is to have 10 (boat ramps) across the city, we want to have access to the bay, we want to have access to the water activities," McQueen said. "We want to have thriving businesses. One of the ... four tenets that we have for the city of Panama City and our recovery efforts to be the premier city in the Panhandle is our economy. We want thriving, legitimate authorized businesses to take place."

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said he hopes meaningful adjustments can be made to the ordinance at the workshop.

"There's valid points and that's why we're gonna have a workshop, that way we can address all of those issues ... remember that we had people here today that are probably licensed, people that are reasonable, people that are not renegades," Brudnicki said. "Some of them did not show up I'm sure because they're able to conduct business at a lesser cost than the people that were here today and the ones that pay all the fees."

