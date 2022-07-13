ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Destined to be a jockey: Justine Klaiber finds success in quarter horse racing

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H33bY_0gdz4hdl00

RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO — Growing up in Arizona and Colorado, Justine Klaiber was destined to be a jockey.

Her mother Leslie Peterson is a former trainer and now an outrider at Will Rogers Downs in Oklahoma and Klaiber took to the sport early and would gallop horses. Klaiber, 26, is beginning to make a name for herself, most notably in the world of quarter horse racing.

This summer she is riding full-time at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, where the top quarter horses come to chase the glory of the sports biggest races, including the All American Futurity on Labor Day.

"I really love the quarter horses," Klaiber said. "You can feel the energy of the horse, the intensity of the race with the horse going a short distance and them giving everything they have for whatever the distance is. It's a great feeling to be out there."

For the most part, Klaiber has been the lone woman riding at Ruidoso Downs this summer and she's one of a handful of women who ride in New Mexico.

"I go out and work hard every day," Klaiber said. "That's all I can do and be the best I can be. If I show I can get the job done, the respect comes, the ability to get mounts in races comes. I am doing what I love and every day is important to me."

Klaiber has proven she can ride at a high level. In 2020, Klaiber won atop Apollitical Gold in the Grade 1, Golden State Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course in California. She was the first woman to win a million dollar race at Los Alamitos.

"Winning that race was an amazing feeling and it was a such a big race against great horses," she said. "It's a feeling I'll never forget."

Klaiber has ridden at tracks in Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, Iowa and Oklahoma.

One of the female riders she has always looked up to was the famed Tami Purcell Burkland, who won every major Quarter Horse race and is the only woman to have won the All American Futurity. Burkland rode a filly named Corona Cash in 1997 at the All American, and at the Champion of Champions in 1996 was aboard Dashing Folly. When Burkland retired from racing in 2000, she was Quarter Horse racing's all-time leading female rider of money earners. She rode in 9,475 horse races, winning 2,142, including 87 stakes wins.

"Tami was a great rider and someone who set a high standard of riding," Klaiber said. "I learn a lot from watching others and see what might work for me and what might not work for me. I just want to be the best I can be every day."

Veteran horse racing analyst Tom Dawson has watched Klaiber race many times and has been impressed with the young jockey.

"Justine is talented, she is steady and she doesn't get rattled on a horse," Dawson said. "She's certainly improved through the years and has accomplished some great things."

This past weekend in Ruidoso, Klaiber qualified Hooked N Gone for the 400-yard Rainbow Invitational for horses who just missed qualifying for the Rainbow Futurity. The horse is trained by Eddie D. Willis.

"I'm always grateful for the opportunities I've been given in this sport," Klaiber said. "There are so many great horses, jockeys and trainers. The ultimate goal is to win an All American Futurity and Ruidoso is the place to be challenged at a high level. I know I have to work hard every day and be ready when I get my chance."

More: Horse racing continues in Ruidosohttps://www.elpasotimes.com/story/sports/2022/07/11/rainbow-futurity-oaks-and-derby-at-ruidoso-downs/65370117007/

Felix F. Chavez may be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Colorado inmate escapes, found miles away in New Mexico

DELTA, Colo. (KDVR) — An inmate that escaped from a minimum security prison was found 188 miles away in New Mexico. The Colorado Department of Corrections was looking for minimum security inmate Timothy O’Brien after he stole a car from his assigned community worksite. O’Brien cut off his ankle monitor and escaped from the Delta Correctional Center.
DELTA, CO
93.1 KISS FM

That Weird Animal Seen Near Amarillo & El Paso Is Now In Kentucky

That weird alien-like creature caught on camera near the Amarillo Zoo and then near El Paso has now been spotted in Kentucky. A home surveillance camera captured a new video shared on Twitter of an unidentified alien creature in Kentucky, and the footage is giving us all kinds of "El Cucuy" vibes.
KRQE News 13

Where can I find fossils in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How easy is it to find fossils in New Mexico? Does one need an entire team of paleontologists to back them up? The truth is, an eagle eye and a curious mind can help someone spot some fossils just by going on a simple hike.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
California State
Ruidoso, NM
Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
City
Ruidoso Downs, NM
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
Ruidoso, NM
Sports
KRQE News 13

Several small fires contained in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people that fire season is not over yet. They say monsoon storms sparked several small fires, including one on the east side of the Atalaya Mountains, east of Santa Fe. Two engines, Santa Fe hotshots, and a helicopter were dispatched to the five-and-a-half acre fire. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storms for northern New Mexico through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms are ending in northwest new Mexico and southwest Colorado this morning. We should be dry in those areas by the end of the morning commute. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the state through the early afternoon. Clouds will increase from nearby storms this afternoon, but storm […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: New Mexico Military Institute

ROSWELL, N.M. — A prestigious school sits right in the heart of downtown Roswell. Since 1891, the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) has provided a strong program focused on challenging academics, leadership preparation and character development. "You learn to get yourself up in the morning. You learn to dress,...
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 15 – July 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 15 – July 21 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Leslie Peterson
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders National Guard to assist with Flagstaff floods

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday ordered National Guard members to Flagstaff to help with flooding mitigation measures. About 30 members will help Saturday by filling sandbags with wildland and healthy forest crews in Coconino County, while on Sunday, 60 members will assist, keeping a presence throughout the rest of the week, Ducey said in a tweet.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
El Paso News

Tax-free weekend in Texas, New Mexico nears: What to know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7,...
EL PASO, TX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here Are The Most Stressful Cities In Arizona For Working And Living

We all get stressed out from time to time, but some cities make it a little harder for residents and workers to stay calm and collected. WalletHub compiled a list of the most stressful cities for working and living. The website states, "To determine the cities where Americans cope best, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Races#The All American Futurity#Apollitical Gold
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Roswell Air Center

ROSWELL, N.M. — For many, the future is air travel. That's at least the motivation for the Roswell Air Center, which is considered one of the largest commercial aviation industries in the southwest. "We're trying to be as close as we possibly can to a birth of airplanes to...
ROSWELL, NM
97.1 KISS FM

How Many Dogs Can a Montanan Household Legally Own?

I don't remember a day in my childhood when I wasn't around my dog. I spent lots of time playing with him and when we moved, we couldn't take him with us. It was unfortunate, and I wish I could have multiple dogs at my house now. But, what are the laws for having multiple dogs in Montana? As it turns out, Montana itself doesn't have a statewide law, but cities do.
MONTANA STATE
Fast Company

Meet the Latina voting activist who will soon be on the U.S. quarter

Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was an activist who fought for women’s voting rights during the 20th century. She was the first Latina to run for Congress and the first Latina superintendent of the Santa Fe public schools. She is one of several women whose images are being featured on the U.S. quarter in 2022. The quarter in her honor is set to be released on August 15.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fabian Gonzales trial continues, Charge dismissed, Weekend storms, Wildfire assistance, ABQ awards

Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police charge Qiaunt Kelley with June murder Albuquerque restaurants facing supply chain issues 3 arrested in murder-for-hire deal in Albuquerque Movies that have been filmed in Albuquerque since early 2000s Santa Fe passes ordinance ending debt-based driver’s license suspensions Brittney Griner back in Russian court as trial continues Airmen rescue 8 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
9NEWS

Pepsi to open its largest US bottling plant in Colorado

DENVER — Pepsi Beverages North America will build its largest plant in the United States near Denver International Airport, the company announced Wednesday. The new manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just south of E-470, at the Denver High Point development area.
DENVER, CO
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy