New pediatric clinic planned near mall

Plans for expanding a Bartlesville pediatric medical practice are moving forward, with the practice relocating to a lot northwest of Washington Park Mall.

Minor Pediatrics, a pediatric medical clinic at 707 S Osage Ave., will be expanding its services with a new building, led by owner Kristie Minor, an advanced practice registered nurse.

“Her practice has grown and she is proposing the development of a new pediatric medical clinic at this new site with an office and a laboratory to serve that clinic,” said Greg Collins, Bartlesville assistant director of community development, in a July 5 Bartlesville City Council meeting.

Architect Dan Keleher, who is designing the new facility, applied for the city to rezone the site — 12.92 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to a residential development — and approve the site development plans.

Unrelated to the clinic, the Oklahoma Forestry Service is planning to remove trees along the edge of the same property to mitigate fire risk. The combination of the projects worries nearby homeowners about possible added light exposure to houses and increased traffic.

“The lights from all these things, now that we’re going to have less forest, less trees, are going to be shining right down into our house,” said Jeffery Stevens, a resident of a nearby neighborhood, during the Council meeting.

Keleher said the site plans include a line of cedar trees planted around the clinic to block lights.

Also, he said, Minor considered many other places for the clinic.

“That’s one of the problems Bartlesville has, is there is very little property left in the commercial corridor of town to develop a new project,” Keleher said. “It’s a problem the city’s going to have as we grow. I can assure you if there was an easier place to build, they would have picked it. This is not the easiest site, and I think, as an architect, it will be screened properly. This is the perfect type of commercial neighbor.”’

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: New pediatric clinic planned near mall