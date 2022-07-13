ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

New pediatric clinic planned near mall

By Daisy Creager, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnK83_0gdz4bLP00

Plans for expanding a Bartlesville pediatric medical practice are moving forward, with the practice relocating to a lot northwest of Washington Park Mall.

Minor Pediatrics, a pediatric medical clinic at 707 S Osage Ave., will be expanding its services with a new building, led by owner Kristie Minor, an advanced practice registered nurse.

“Her practice has grown and she is proposing the development of a new pediatric medical clinic at this new site with an office and a laboratory to serve that clinic,” said Greg Collins, Bartlesville assistant director of community development, in a July 5 Bartlesville City Council meeting.

Architect Dan Keleher, who is designing the new facility, applied for the city to rezone the site — 12.92 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to a residential development — and approve the site development plans.

Unrelated to the clinic, the Oklahoma Forestry Service is planning to remove trees along the edge of the same property to mitigate fire risk. The combination of the projects worries nearby homeowners about possible added light exposure to houses and increased traffic.

“The lights from all these things, now that we’re going to have less forest, less trees, are going to be shining right down into our house,” said Jeffery Stevens, a resident of a nearby neighborhood, during the Council meeting.

Keleher said the site plans include a line of cedar trees planted around the clinic to block lights.

Also, he said, Minor considered many other places for the clinic.

“That’s one of the problems Bartlesville has, is there is very little property left in the commercial corridor of town to develop a new project,” Keleher said. “It’s a problem the city’s going to have as we grow. I can assure you if there was an easier place to build, they would have picked it. This is not the easiest site, and I think, as an architect, it will be screened properly. This is the perfect type of commercial neighbor.”’

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: New pediatric clinic planned near mall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Baker Hughes plans to close Broken Arrow location

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — One of the world’s largest oil field service companies, Baker Hughes, says they plan to close their site in Broken Arrow. That location employs around 170 people. Baker Hughes says they will not close until 2023. In a brief statement the Houston-based company said:
BROKEN ARROW, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

COVID-19 surging in Tulsa County as subvariants spread nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 numbers are rising across the U.S., including Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department put a notice out on Facebook on Thursday saying Tulsa County is back to being considered "high-risk" for transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. THD requires masks in its facilities while the county is at this level.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Government
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
Bartlesville, OK
Health
KRMG

Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 experiences low water pressure, asks residents to conserve water

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Rural Water District 4 (RWD 4) issued an alert due to low water and low water pressure throughout RWD 4. Thomas Faulk, the business manager for RWD 4, told FOX23 they are asking residents to participate in a voluntary water conservation. Faulk explained this means residents should cut down on nonessential water use, such as watering your grass, using your sprinkler system or filling your pools. Faulk added that household water uses, such as showers and drinking water, is considered essential and residents should still be able to use water for those needs.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Baker Hughes to close Broken Arrow site, affecting 170 employees

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Baker Hughes will close its Broken Arrow location in 2023, the company announced Friday. "We regularly review our operational footprint due to changing market conditions and customer demands, and the current environment requires us to restructure parts of our business. As part of our strategy to transform our operations, we intend to close the Broken Arrow site, and manufacturing will be transferred to other locations within the company," a statement from the company said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pediatrics#Medical Clinic#Washington Park#Bartlesville City Council
KTUL

Oklahoma could mask again amid COVID surge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new COVID variant, called BA.5, is causing cases to spike in Oklahoma once again. The State Department of Health says weekly case numbers have doubled over the past month and increased by a factor of 12 in the past 90 days. It's not what people want to hear, but we won't be "returning to normal" anytime soon. Dr. David L. Holden, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, doesn't think we ever will.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KTUL

Are Oklahoma politics hurting business?

TULSA, Okla. — Despite losing out on a billion-dollar big for Panasonic, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said he still believes Oklahoma can be top ten for business. The tech company picked Kansas, despite the Sooner State offering up to $700 million in rebates. It's not the only business to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man, 73, steps off sand bar and drowns in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 73-year-old man died Friday after stepping of a sand bar in the Arkansas River and never resurfacing, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Newburn was walking along the bank of the Arkansas River in Taft, Okla. with another subject. He was calf-deep in the water when he stepped off a sand bar into approximately 3.5 feet of moving water.
TAFT, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How to maintain plants and gardens in extreme heat

TULSA, Okla. — Curators at the Tulsa Botanic Garden said those looking to keep their vegetation alive during extreme temperature waves should start preparing for extreme conditions to happen more often. With climate change, we’re going to be experiencing these types of conditions more often, so yeah to prepare...
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Tulsa school district says governor was wrong when he said it was closed 300 days during pandemic

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt put out a news release in which he claimed Tulsa Public Schools had been closed due to the pandemic more than 300 days. "As one of the largest districts in the state, TPS received over $200 million in COVID federal relief funds," Stitt stated in the news release. "TPS also stayed closed the longest, over 300 days."
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

737
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy