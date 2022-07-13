ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch OU football, Brent Venables at 2022 Big 12 Media Days

By Robb Hibbard, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
The 2022 OU football team will be represented by first-year head coach Brent Venables at Big 12 Football Media Days Thursday, July 14, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The media event begins Wednesday, July 13, and that day will feature coaches and players from Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

Tramel: Stars in short supply as OU football's Brent Venables era begins

The Sooners finished the 2021 season under then-head coach Lincoln Riley with a record of 11-2, including 7-2 in the Big 12.

Since then, OU has seen the departure of Riley, the hiring of Venables as well as the addition of a new starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to OU after Caleb Williams announced he would he heading to USC to join Riley.

The 2022 OU football season begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 against UTEP at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

How to watch OU football head coach Brent Venables at 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days

When: 10:35 a.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN+

