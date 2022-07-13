How to watch OU football, Brent Venables at 2022 Big 12 Media Days

The 2022 OU football team will be represented by first-year head coach Brent Venables at Big 12 Football Media Days Thursday, July 14, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The media event begins Wednesday, July 13, and that day will feature coaches and players from Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

The Sooners finished the 2021 season under then-head coach Lincoln Riley with a record of 11-2, including 7-2 in the Big 12.

Since then, OU has seen the departure of Riley, the hiring of Venables as well as the addition of a new starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to OU after Caleb Williams announced he would he heading to USC to join Riley.

The 2022 OU football season begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 against UTEP at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

How to watch OU football head coach Brent Venables at 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days

When: 10:35 a.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN+