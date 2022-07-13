Community briefs: Concerts and workshops among events set in OKC area

Listen to music at Round Barn

ARCADIA — Singer-songwriter Haven Alexandra will present an Elm Tree Concert at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Arcadia Round Barn.

Alexandra’s love of music began with many nights of family singing and the sounds of hymns on Sunday morning, a news release stated. She got her start performing in singing competitions and music festivals when she was 14, and found her true passion when she began writing and performing her own songs. Her music is a reflection of her roots in country and folk with a flair for indie rock.

Elm Tree Concerts are held on the north side of the barn beneath the shade of the giant elm tree. Admission is free, but donations are accepted for the maintenance of the barn.

Concerts are held every Sunday except the second Sunday of the month, when musicians are invited to a noon to 4 p.m. jam session known as the Round Barn Rendezvous. The seasonal Elm Tree Concert Series continues through Sept. 25.

The Round Barn Ramblers house band performs every Saturday year-round, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Arcadia Round Barn is six miles east of Interstate 35 on historic Route 66. For more information about live music at the barn, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350.

Couple to speak to genealogy group

The Oklahoma Home and Community Genealogy group will host a husband-and-wife speaker team on July 20 who will explain how and why they encourage people to record their life stories for family to enjoy.

Leaman and Judith Harris, who met while serving in the U.S. Air Force, will discuss "Leaving Something of Yourself Behind" during the genealogy group's upcoming meeting at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma County Extension office, 2500 NE 63.

After long careers, raising children and living in several states, the Harrises moved to Edmond in 1981, then to Edmond’s Touchmark at Coffee Creek in 2006. Over the past 16 years, the couple have been actively involved in sports and other activities at Touchmark and in the community. They have worked with many Touchmark residents to write about their life stories and experiences; six volumes of those stories have been published so far in the series "As We Lived It."

Leaman researches family genealogy and assists others with their own genealogical research. Judith helped organize, and continues to coordinate, Touchmark residents who make fleece blankets for young homeless children who are helped by the Positive Tomorrows School.

Youth workshops to focus on conservation

Oklahoma County OSU Extension will be offering youth workshops on conservation during July.

All summer workshops are for youths ages 8 to 14 and will be held at the OSU Extension Conference Center, 2500 NE 63.

On July 19, the “Eco Academy” workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will learn about conserving natural resources and making sustainable choices in their everyday life with hands-on activities.

The next workshop, “Plant-it-Earth,” and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26. The hands-on camp will teach youths about growing their own food, making compost and conserving natural resources such as water. Attendees also will take home a garden “smart pot” to grow their own herbs and vegetables.

Workshops are $15 each, and pre-registration is required. Lunch will be provided.

The July workshops are sponsored by the Oklahoma City Water Utilities' water conservation program Squeeze Every Drop, which can be found on Twitter at https://twitter.com/squeezeverydrop.

For more information about youth summer workshops, go to https://calendar.okstate.edu/oces/ or call 405-713-1125.

Free immunizations offered

Oklahoma Caring Vans will be providing childhood immunizations during July at various metro-area locations.

Services will be provided at no charge to children, ages 6 weeks through 18 years, who qualify, which includes children who are uninsured, Medicaid eligible or Native American.

Immunizations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. For each child immunized, a parent or guardian must be present to provide current shot records and to complete paperwork. Body Mass Index screenings will be available for children 2-18 years of age.

All children are required to be current on their immunizations before child care or school entry. Immunization records are necessary for children entering pre-K, kindergarten and seventh-graders to enroll.

A full schedule of immunization clinics can be found at www.oklahomacaringfoundation.org/caring-van, or on Facebook at facebook.com/oklahomacaringfoundation.