Escambia County, FL

Officials say numbers are in: Crowds at 2022 Blue Angels air show were larger than ever

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
There was no denying that Pensacola Beach had a full house for the 2022 Blue Angels air show. But just how busy was it?

Katie King, public relations and marketing spokesperson for the Santa Rosa Island Authority, said the 2022 season surpassed last year's crowds, making this year's turnout the biggest crowds for a Pensacola Beach Blue Angels show to date.

The toll averages supported it, as Bob Sikes Toll Plaza On-Site Manager Yana Shanholtzer reported to the SRIA that 5,557 more vehicles crossed Pensacola Beach bridge than the previous year.

The grand total for tolls for the weekend — including Thursday's Blue Angels practice show, Friday's dress rehearsal and Saturday's final performance — came to 58,676 vehicles, with an average of three people per vehicle.

Each day of the show averaged about 19,500 vehicles, and surprisingly Friday's beach toll numbers surpassed Saturday's by 715 vehicles.

Saturday's show is traditionally the most jam-packed, but King said the numbers this year might be partially explained by a trend of people arriving at the beach Friday and staying overnight on the sand to secure their spot. About 100 campers were reported to have lined the beach before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Tents packed along Pensacola Beach:VIDEO: Tents as far as you can see line Pensacola Beach

Blue Angels weekend recap:Here's everything you missed at the Blue Angels Pensacola Beach airshow

King said somewhere between 50% and 75% of the Casino Beach parking lot was full before the sun ever rose because of the vehicles that maintained their parking space overnight.

"Many of the drivers either slept in (the) Casino Beach lot or left their vehicles overnight," King wrote in an email to the News Journal. "Either way, we're definitely up from last year's overall numbers."

The number of boaters also increased because of calm conditions, King added. While the sound side has traditionally always been slammed, there was noticeably more boat traffic in the Gulf this year.

Scott Ford, director of marketing for Innisfree Hotels, said all the Innisfree hotels were 100% sold out Friday and Saturday, with a 97% occupancy rate on Thursday.

Restaurants in the Innisfree group were no exception to the busy trend, as Water Pig BBQ set a single-day sales record over the weekend.

Ford said it is not uncommon for Innisfree guests to book their next year’s visit for Blue Angels weekend before ever leaving the hotel.

The weekend drew guests from the West Coast states like California, Oregon and Washington all the way to the East Coast, like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

'It never gets old':Spectators pack Pensacola Beach for Blue Angels dress rehearsal show

2022 practice schedule:Blue Angels 2022 practice schedule in Pensacola announced

Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender said the tourism numbers provided a boost to the local economy. Bender said several restaurants reported sale numbers being boosted between 3% and 8% when compared to past years.

"It was the busiest weekend we have had since we started counting," Bender said. "I'd never seen anything like it. The boats were eight deep behind Flounders."

Bender said looking at the toll numbers doesn't paint the whole picture, as many hot summer days bring more cars over the bridge. He said other key factors are how long the vehicles stayed once they got there, and whether visitors kept their vehicles parked and walked around to see other businesses.

Due to the high amount of beach traffic, one positive change Bender discussed was the addition of a traffic engineer who was operating out of the command center on the beach. The center was connected to a camera with a 360-degree view, where the engineer could use the camera angles to assist deputies with monitoring parking, beach traffic and getting pedestrians safely across the crosswalks.

"We thought it was a great addition this year," Bender said. "He now has a permanent spot in the command center."

Bender noted the day could not have run as smoothly as it did without the help of SRIA and first responders.

Davis Wood, Escambia County public safety public information and education officer, said Escambia County EMS treated 36 people for heat-related symptoms and transported 20 over the weekend.

All of the different key plays contributed to putting on a memorable weekend that visitors and locals alike look forward to each year, according to Bender.

"We really are hometown proud about having them (the Blue Angels) here," Bender said. "We are all so proud that they're based out of Pensacola."

