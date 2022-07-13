How hot is the real estate market near Pensacola? Home sale prices rise to $260K

The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Escambia County during April was $260,000. That's an increase of 26.8% compared with April 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 27 consecutive months. April prices are down from $265,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 49.8% from a year earlier. A total of 397 houses were sold countywide during April. During the same period a year earlier, 265 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Escambia County condominiums and townhomes sold in April had a median sales price of $303,000. That figure represents a 83.6% increase year over year. Some 61 were sold, up 90.6% from a year earlier.

How hot is Escambia County's real estate market in Florida?

In Escambia County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $539,900, up 42.1% from a year before.

In April, six properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of five single-family homes and one condominium or townhome.

Florida's median single-family home sales price was $400,000 in April, up 21.2% from a year earlier. The state reported 26,149 single-family homes sold, down 16.4% from a year earlier.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

