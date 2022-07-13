ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

How hot is the real estate market near Pensacola? Home sale prices rise to $260K

By Sean Lahman
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Escambia County during April was $260,000. That's an increase of 26.8% compared with April 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 27 consecutive months. April prices are down from $265,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 49.8% from a year earlier. A total of 397 houses were sold countywide during April. During the same period a year earlier, 265 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Escambia County condominiums and townhomes sold in April had a median sales price of $303,000. That figure represents a 83.6% increase year over year. Some 61 were sold, up 90.6% from a year earlier.

How hot is Escambia County's real estate market in Florida?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Escambia County the top 10% of the properties sold for at least $539,900, up 42.1% from a year before.

In April, six properties sold for at least $1 million, consisting of five single-family homes and one condominium or townhome.

Florida's median single-family home sales price was $400,000 in April, up 21.2% from a year earlier. The state reported 26,149 single-family homes sold, down 16.4% from a year earlier.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

