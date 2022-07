One resolution would use $750,000 in ARP funds to create a permanent 19A Homeownership Program. According to the staff report, the city would use the 19A program to acquire vacant properties in Jamestown. As per the requirements of the statute, these properties have to have at least one actionable code enforcement violation. The city would then work with other non-profits to rehabilitate the structures either using ARPA funds or through the enrollment of the new owner in the HUD-funded HOME Program.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO