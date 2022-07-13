ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

The Buzz: New location for Tiffani's Bridal comes with new focus on saying yes to the dress (and everything else)

By Rebecca Loroff, Appleton Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
APPLETON - Tiffani Ebben's business started with love.

While she was getting married, she found a passion for "wedding dresses and jewelry and everything that has to do with them," she said.

Ebben opened her bridal shop, Tiffani's Bridal, in 2015. But last month, her business took another big step.

The store has moved east from its 1314 W. College Ave. address to a new downtown location — at 210 W. College Ave., above Copper Rock Coffee Co. — expanding and reopening for business on June 30.

The new showroom is three times the size of the shop's old location, Ebben said. With the extra space, she said she hopes to create a higher-end, more personal shopping experience for brides and their wedding parties.

The new location is designed accordingly, with bold floral accent walls, velvet curtains, chandeliers and skylights. And, besides the showroom, the shop now has three suites for dress fittings, a photo backdrop, complimentary drinks for bridal appointments and in-house alterations.

As for the dresses themselves, the shop's emphasis is on designer wedding gown collections from Justin Alexander's Sincerity, Allure's Wilderly Bride, Calla Blanche and others. In late September, Ebben also plans to host trunk shows, which will showcase Sincerity's and Calla Blanche's newest styles.

Budget-conscious and time-crunched brides, however, "are always welcome" at Tiffani's, Ebben said, and the shop continues to offer former sample wedding gowns off the rack.

Though the shop is centered on dresses and accessories for the bride, the showroom also carries bridesmaid dresses and tuxedo and suit rentals. Ebben plans to expand the shop's offerings for the rest of the wedding party, adding mothers' dresses, customized wedding party gifts and more tuxedos and suits.

While Tiffani's Bridal has undergone big changes, Ebben maintains her enthusiasm for helping brides and wedding parties get ready to celebrate.

"In the grand scheme of things, at the heart of it," she said, "it's just all about love."

Brides and others can book appointments at Tiffani's Bridal online or by calling 920-221-3023. The showroom is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Rebecca Loroff covers morning breaking news for the USA Today Network - Wisconsin. Contact her at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

