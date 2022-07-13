ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamesa, TX

Lamesa football hungry for return to playoffs after injury-plagued season

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtNkD_0gdz3xYM00

The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes had the playoffs right in front of them.

Lamesa went into the district finale against Brownfield with each playing for a postseason berth. The Cubs prevailed, denying the Golden Tors their first back-to-back football playoff campaigns since a four-year stretch from 1998-2001.

It was a rough ending to a bumpy season. After winning its first two games, Lamesa started a different quarterback in each of the last eight contests to finish 4-6.

If the Golden Tors can avoid the same fate with injuries, coach Joseph Hood is excited about the seasoned roster's potential. Lamesa has 15 starters back among 26 lettermen as it looks to rebound in a district that lost regional power Shallowater.

"We've got a very talented group," said Hood, who is entering his third season. "The big key for us is going to be if we can escape the injury bug this year. It kind of bit us last year, but we have a really athletic group. They're really talented. The pure athletic ability of this group is probably the best I've had overall since I've been here."

After the revolving door at quarterback, the Golden Tors are still in the process of finding their next signal-caller. Hood said junior Pedro Barrioz and sophomore Hector Zamora will compete for the starting job. Each got one start apiece last season during the shuffle under center.

Hood said he's confident in both players, and whoever doesn't start will be a contributor at running back.

Quarterback is one of the few question marks for the Lamesa offense. The Golden Tors have eight returning starters as Hood tweaks the scheme to add more in the passing game. The coach said the spread option has the same principles as the pistol flexbone system the team has run, only with more options through the air.

Two-way standout Luke Martinez will be a focal point. He ran for a team-best 752 yards and nine touchdowns, also leading Lamesa with 198 yards and two TDs on 11 catches. Hood joked he didn't get Martinez the ball enough, something he hopes to remedy.

"We're trying to get him in the open field as much as we possibly can," Hood said, "because he's so elusive. He makes guys miss. There's several times you go back and watch film, you're like, 'How did he get out of that?'"

Martinez's backfield mate Keeton Bolton will be a vital part as well, running behind an offensive line led by 6-foot-4, 290-pound Sean Zapata. Hood said each of this year's starting five linemen has prior varsity experience.

Zapata will be nose guard in Lamesa's new 3-4 defense. Hood is excited about the big guy occupying blockers to open things for players like Zamora, who started at middle linebacker as a freshman before breaking his collarbone late in the season. The duo is part of seven returning starters on defense.

The secondary is experienced with four-year starter Martinez teaming up with Barrioz, who has also started since his freshman year. Martinez, a Lone Star Varsity small-school Super Team selection, led the South Plains with eight interceptions in 2021.

Hood said the team took the loss to rival Brownfield to heart. The coach has seen an inspired group "focused on the job at hand."

The goal is a return to the postseason, and only one team from the new District 1-3A Division I will be left out. The group is the same, minus Shallowater. The Mustangs were undefeated in district the past two years, and their absence opens the door for what should be a competitive race. Denver City was 8-2 during that span, with the only losses to Shallowater.

"You've got to look at the history of this district, and it's been Denver City and Shallowater," Hood said. "… I don't know that there's a true frontrunner. I would start with Denver City because they've been there, but it could be anybody. Any given Friday night in this district, you can be beat.

"It's going to be a show up to the last week to find out where those playoff spots sit."

Lamesa Golden Tornadoes

Head coach — Joseph Hood

2021 record — 4-6 overall, 1-4 in District 1-3A Division I

Base offense — Spread option

Base defense — 3-4

Returning lettermen — 26

Returning off./def. starters — 8/7

Top returners — Luke Martinez, Sr., RB/DB; Sean Zapata, Sr., OL/DL; Keeton Bolton, Sr., RB/DB; Pedro Barrioz, Jr., QB/DB; Cove Rodriques, Sr., TE/LB; Hector Zamora, So., QB/LB

2022 schedule

* — denotes District 1-3A Division I game

Aug. 26 — at San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 — vs. Muleshoe, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 — vs. Borger, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 — at Littlefield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 — vs. Fabens, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — vs. Kermit*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 — at Brownfield*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — vs. Slaton*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 — at Denver City*, 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Injured child rushed to hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child was rushed to the emergency room Wednesday afternoon with moderate injuries. An emergency call was made at 4 p.m. from the Garden Apartments, which is at 65th Dr. and Ave. P. Multiple police units are on the scene. There is no word on how...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman among those killed in Gonzalez County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman was identified as one of the victims from a crash in Gonzalez County that left four people dead. Mona Mack Nesbitt, 62, of Lubbock and an 11 year old girl were killed in when a truck towing a semi-trailer ran into the back of Nesbitt’s car, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slaton, TX
City
Kermit, TX
City
Borger, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lamesa, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Brownfield, TX
City
Muleshoe, TX
City
Denver City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cubs
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested for driving 111 mph

LUBBOCK, Texas — Blake Maxwell Starr, 21, was arrested June 30 for driving recklessly, as he was going 111 mph where the posted speed limit was 65 mph, a police report from Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, an officer saw Starr traveling eastbound in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Motorcyclist killed in FM 1788 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person is dead after a car crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Travis Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say that the crash took place around 7:47 am this morning, on FM 1788...
ABC Big 2 News

Motorcyclist dies in weekend crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed in a weekend crash has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety. 41-year-old Travis John Griffin died at the scene. According to a crash report, around 11:30 p.m. on July 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in July 4 shooting dies, teen arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One teen is behind bars after police said he shot a man on July 4; the victim, 32-year-old Richard Alan Rose died July 11. Luis Jesus Berlanga, 17, has been charged with Murder.  According to an affidavit, on July 4, Midland Police Department investigators responded to Midland Memorial Hospital after a gunshot […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

DPS seizes 212 grams of Meth during traffic stop

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, July 7th that lead to the seizure of 212 grams of methamphetamine. State Troopers stopped a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on U.S. 87 South near Wall. DPS says that...
WALL, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy