Man struck, killed near the Kodak Center

A man in his 40s was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on West Ridge Road on Tuesday night, according to Rochester police.

Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department said that emergency responders were called to West Ridge Road near Kodak Center just before 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after it was reported that a pedestrian was struck in the area. The man, Tauriello said, was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the man remained at the scene, he said. Police did not release the name of the deceased man or the driver, a man in his 60s.

A stretch of West Ridge Road, between Palm and Woodside streets, was closed for several hours overnight as officers investigated at the scene. Further details about the fatal crash were not released.