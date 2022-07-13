ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man struck, killed near the Kodak Center

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
A man in his 40s was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on West Ridge Road on Tuesday night, according to Rochester police.

Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department said that emergency responders were called to West Ridge Road near Kodak Center just before 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after it was reported that a pedestrian was struck in the area. The man, Tauriello said, was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the man remained at the scene, he said. Police did not release the name of the deceased man or the driver, a man in his 60s.

A stretch of West Ridge Road, between Palm and Woodside streets, was closed for several hours overnight as officers investigated at the scene. Further details about the fatal crash were not released.

chautauquatoday.com

Vehicle Complaint Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest in Town of Dunkirk

A Rochester man is facing several charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle complaint Saturday night in the Town of Dunkirk. Deputies located the vehicle parked on Route 5 shortly after 10:00 PM and found that 28-year-old Preston Lawrence, Jr. was allegedly driving while impaired by drugs. A search of the vehicle further discovered that he was allegedly in possession of different types of drugs and a loaded pistol. Lawrence was taken into custody and eventually transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DWI, DWAI-drugs, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and stopping/standing on a highway. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by State Police in the investigation.
DUNKIRK, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

