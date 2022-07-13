ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

14U Softball team wins state championship

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russell County 14U All-Star Softball team came home as state champions...

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Lonesome Pine Invitational leaderboard crowded at the top

BIG STONE GAP — Six golfers finished under par in the first round of the two-day Lonesome Pine Invitational tournament Saturday at Lonesome Pine Country Club. Chance Taylor, a senior on the Tennessee Tech golf squad and Gate City graduate, and Eli Fagan, a former Daniel Boone golfer, head the leaderboard in the championship flight of the 91st annual tournament.
GATE CITY, VA
k105.com

Kentucky man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course

A Kentucky man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through a golf course while driving a tractor. According to WYMT, law enforcement pulled over 34-year-old Jarod Wehrle, on Wednesday afternoon in Berea. As they attempted to make contact with him, he accelerated and almost ran over the officer.
BEREA, KY
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Middlesboro (KY)

Nicknamed “Crater City”, Middlesboro has a one-of-a-kind location, in the middle of a meteorite crater three miles in diameter. On the east side is the Cumberland Gap, a pass in the lower central Applachians and the gateway to the west in 1775 for trailblazer Daniel Boone and the legions of settlers who came after him.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
harlanenterprise.net

New emergency alert system for Harlan County

Staying alert for emergencies such as weather events and natural disasters is important. Harlan County residents looking for the fastest way to remain alert may sign up for Hyper-Reach, an early warning service available through the county. Harlan County Emergency Management Director David McGill talked about some of the reasons...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
Russell County, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Sports
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WJHL

Hard Rock announces dealer school hiring event for Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock announced it will host a dealer school hiring event for its temporary Bristol Casino. The hiring event will take place Monday, July 18 from 4–8 p.m. at the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway. To register for the event, click here. The dealer school will be open to new […]
BRISTOL, VA
k105.com

Woman found dead in Lake Cumberland near Somerset

A woman was found dead in Lake Cumberland on Tuesday evening. The local coroner told WYMT that Chelse Rae Gregory was found deceased in the water near Fishing Creek, which is west of Somerset. The station reports that officials received conflicting information on how Gregory died. One witness said that...
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

Lana Kay Hale, age 75, of Russell Springs

Lana Kay Hale, age 75, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Russell County Hospital. She was born on Wednesday, November 20, 1946, in Russell Springs, KY. Kay was the daughter of the late Otha Whittle and Nancy Mae Meadows Whittle. Survivors include her husband of...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#14u#State Champions#The Russell County
wymt.com

Man found dead in Carr Creek Lake, coroner says

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body being found in Carr Creek Lake. Knott County Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT he responded to a drowning near Ramp Road Wednesday night. He said the man was 58-years-old. The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Local gas prices decrease from last week

Local gas prices continue to decrease, following a state and national trend. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Russell County on Thursday sat at $4.14, down from early last week when the average price was $4.41. Most gas stations in Russell County were selling at $4.09 or...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL TRAIN VERSUS PEDESTRAIN COLLISION IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY

LONDON, KY (July 15, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding a train versus pedestrian fatality. The incident occurred off Robinson Creek Road on the train tracks...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Ballad Health offering free CNA certification courses

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Friday announced a free certified nursing assistant (CNA) program for those looking to launch careers in the health care field. A release from the health system revealed that Bristol Regional Medical Center will host an in-person registration for Ballad Health’s CNA program on Monday, July 18 from […]
LIMESTONE, TN
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. band mourns sudden death of member

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clyde Trent, 53, went to work Tuesday morning, but his band members said he was not feeling well. “[He] went back out to his truck to get some air, turn the air condition on to make it good and cold,” said Lead Guitarist Greg Hall. “He thought that would make him feel better, and he was going to the doctor, after that and he collapsed in his truck.”
HAZARD, KY
lakercountry.com

William Kohn, age 70,

William Kohn, age 70, passed away at his residence in Somerset, KY. He was born on Saturday, March 22 1952, in Chicago, IL. Mother – Yvette Belec Kohn, who has preceded him in death. Father – Peter Frank Kohn, who has preceded him in death. Survivors also include:
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

Wayne County man still missing

Wayne County law enforcement officers are continuing to search for a man who has been missing since July 5. 46-year-old Ricky Griffis was reported missing on July 6, and his car and cell phone were discovered in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
993thex.com

Deputy escapes injury following Hawkins County pursuit

A Hawkins County, Tennessee deputy escaped injury when a suspect intentionally rammed her cruiser in a car robbery case. An arrest report said the victim was selling a car and had gone on a test drive with the two suspects identified as Thaddeus Johnson and Chris Green. The two men then attacked and robbed the car owner while threatening him with a gun.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy