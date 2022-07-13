14U Softball team wins state championship

BIG STONE GAP — Six golfers finished under par in the first round of the two-day Lonesome Pine Invitational tournament Saturday at Lonesome Pine Country Club. Chance Taylor, a senior on the Tennessee Tech golf squad and Gate City graduate, and Eli Fagan, a former Daniel Boone golfer, head the leaderboard in the championship flight of the 91st annual tournament.
A Kentucky man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through a golf course while driving a tractor. According to WYMT, law enforcement pulled over 34-year-old Jarod Wehrle, on Wednesday afternoon in Berea. As they attempted to make contact with him, he accelerated and almost ran over the officer.
Nicknamed “Crater City”, Middlesboro has a one-of-a-kind location, in the middle of a meteorite crater three miles in diameter. On the east side is the Cumberland Gap, a pass in the lower central Applachians and the gateway to the west in 1775 for trailblazer Daniel Boone and the legions of settlers who came after him.
Staying alert for emergencies such as weather events and natural disasters is important. Harlan County residents looking for the fastest way to remain alert may sign up for Hyper-Reach, an early warning service available through the county. Harlan County Emergency Management Director David McGill talked about some of the reasons...
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock announced it will host a dealer school hiring event for its temporary Bristol Casino. The hiring event will take place Monday, July 18 from 4–8 p.m. at the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway. To register for the event, click here. The dealer school will be open to new […]
A woman was found dead in Lake Cumberland on Tuesday evening. The local coroner told WYMT that Chelse Rae Gregory was found deceased in the water near Fishing Creek, which is west of Somerset. The station reports that officials received conflicting information on how Gregory died. One witness said that...
Lana Kay Hale, age 75, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Russell County Hospital. She was born on Wednesday, November 20, 1946, in Russell Springs, KY. Kay was the daughter of the late Otha Whittle and Nancy Mae Meadows Whittle. Survivors include her husband of...
Tails and Paws July 16 2020 Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more […]
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body being found in Carr Creek Lake. Knott County Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT he responded to a drowning near Ramp Road Wednesday night. He said the man was 58-years-old. The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy...
Local gas prices continue to decrease, following a state and national trend. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Russell County on Thursday sat at $4.14, down from early last week when the average price was $4.41. Most gas stations in Russell County were selling at $4.09 or...
LONDON, KY (July 15, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding a train versus pedestrian fatality. The incident occurred off Robinson Creek Road on the train tracks...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Friday announced a free certified nursing assistant (CNA) program for those looking to launch careers in the health care field. A release from the health system revealed that Bristol Regional Medical Center will host an in-person registration for Ballad Health’s CNA program on Monday, July 18 from […]
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clyde Trent, 53, went to work Tuesday morning, but his band members said he was not feeling well. “[He] went back out to his truck to get some air, turn the air condition on to make it good and cold,” said Lead Guitarist Greg Hall. “He thought that would make him feel better, and he was going to the doctor, after that and he collapsed in his truck.”
Many viewers chimed in with their photos after devastating flooding ravaged through Buchanan County. Here are just a few of the photos sent to our newsroom. If you have pictures and videos you would like to send, visit WCYB.com/chimein.
William Kohn, age 70, passed away at his residence in Somerset, KY. He was born on Saturday, March 22 1952, in Chicago, IL. Mother – Yvette Belec Kohn, who has preceded him in death. Father – Peter Frank Kohn, who has preceded him in death. Survivors also include:
A surprise came to mind this past weekend when the first patrons enter the casino in Bristol for its opening weekend as the temporary facility. Social media complaints about smoking and the amount of smoke in the facility were present following the opening. Many patrons were not prepared for smoking within the gaming area.
Wayne County law enforcement officers are continuing to search for a man who has been missing since July 5. 46-year-old Ricky Griffis was reported missing on July 6, and his car and cell phone were discovered in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office...
A Hawkins County, Tennessee deputy escaped injury when a suspect intentionally rammed her cruiser in a car robbery case. An arrest report said the victim was selling a car and had gone on a test drive with the two suspects identified as Thaddeus Johnson and Chris Green. The two men then attacked and robbed the car owner while threatening him with a gun.
Comments / 0