Gaylord, MI

MTM On The Road: Celebrating Alpenfest in Gaylord

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
 4 days ago
Guten Tag!

The 57th Annual Gaylord Alpenfest takes place this week.

Why is this such a big year for the festival? The Alpine Village also celebrates 100 years this year!

You can look forward to the return of all traditional events, including the Alpenfest Run, Ethnic Alley/Alpenstrasse and the crowning of the Alpenfest Queen.

For the full schedule of events, visit here.

Wake up with Lauren and Tyler as they explore everything this special week has to offer!

