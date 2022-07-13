ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police to crackdown on speeders and careless drivers near I-96 and Joy Road in Detroit

By Sarah Raza, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Michigan State Police's Second District Motor Unit and the Detroit Police Department's Motor Unit will conduct a crackdown on speeders and careless drivers in the area of I-96 and Joy Road on Wednesday.

The crackdown, also known as the Motor City Wolfpack operation, is a response to complaints from residents, Michigan State Police tweeted Tuesday. The operation will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Remember to slow down, increase your following distances and don't drive distracted," MSP tweeted.

Patrols will also be working with Michigan's Office of Highway Safety Planning to enforce speed limits on other freeways in the district for the rest of the week.

14 people died on Michigan roadways and 130 were seriously injured just last week, according to Michigan State Police. A total of 513 people have died this year, with 2,537 people injured.

This year's fatalities are down from 2021, which marked a 16-year high in fatal crashes.

A similar crackdown from police last summer resulted in over 200 tickets and 142 traffic stops.

Comments / 5

Jack Pellerito
4d ago

It says careless ,so the police are going to sit in there air conditioning cars and care less about what's happening out there windshield.

Reply
2
 

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

