Manitowoc, WI

5 things to do in Manitowoc: Acoustic Fest, Wine with the Alpacas and Treehouse Theater's 'Jungle Book'

By City of Manitowoc Department of Tourism
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 4 days ago

MANITOWOC - This week features one of the city's biggest live music events , a talk by a New York Times best-selling author and anniversaries at two well-known establishments.

Here are five things to do in Manitowoc this week.

1. Jam to a full day of live music at Acoustic Fest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdPYZ_0gdz2Iq800

Take some lawn chairs and friends to Acoustic Fest in Washington Park this Saturday — admission is free.

Featuring a full day of great acoustic music, Acoustic Fest opens with Sam Ness at 11 a.m. and closes with The Dead Horses at 7:30 p.m.

Get loose and ready to grove with Yoga Class in the Grass by Balance on Buffalo at 9:30 a.m.

Food trucks and beverages will also be available onsite. The park is at 1115 Washington St.

More details are at https://www.acousticfest.org/ .

2. Attend 'An evening with Sarah Vowell' at the Capitol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNBMT_0gdz2Iq800

Meet Sarah Vowell, the best-selling author, historian and editor for the radio show “This American Life” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Capitol Civic Centre — admission is free.

Vowell will lead an on-stage conversation about her book “Assassination Vacation” followed by a Q&A session.

After the presentation, she will be signing books. LaDeDa Books will be at the Capitol Civic Centre should anyone like to purchase a copy of “Assassination Vacation.”

The Capitol is at 913 S. Eighth St., downtown Manitowoc. The event is presented by Manitowoc Public Library . More details are at https://www.manitowoclibrary.org/event/evening-sarah-vowell-author-event .

3. Have 'Wine with the Alpacas' at LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch

Unwind this weekend at Wine with the Alpacas at LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch .

Sample several South American wines and different cheeses as you walk through the lovely gardens.

There will also be live music and silent auction baskets to benefit local nonprofits.

This event is from 6 until 8:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, but tickets are limited, so people are encouraged to call now at 920-793-4165.

LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch is at 6827 State 147 in Two Rivers. More info: https://www.londondairyalpacas.com/ .

4. Celebrate anniversaries at Chewy's and PetSkull

Two uniquely Manitowoc establishments are celebrating their anniversaries this weekend.

Chewy’s , 215 N. Eighth St., will host its 40th anniversary bash Saturday. The event will feature drink specials, T-shirts, live music starting at 3 p.m. and a DJ at 8 p.m.

Also on Saturday, PetSkull Brewing Company will mark its one-year anniversary at its Buffalo Street location with Hurricane Gumbo , an eight-piece band, playing Louisiana party music starting at 4 p.m. PetSkull is at 1015 Buffalo St.

More: Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens gets help from this Lakeland grad to keep 'er movin'

More: American Indian boarding schools exhibit at Manitowoc library highlights 'darker corner' of US history

5. Don't miss Treehouse Theater's 'The Jungle Book Kids'

This weekend brings six different performances of “The Jungle Book Kids” put on by the Treehouse Theater .

The show brings to stage colorful characters and jazzy beats from the popular jungle-themed movie.

Take the whole family out for the shows at 2:30 and 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Treehouse Theater is at 910 Washington St. and more information is online at https://www.treehousetheater.com/ or call 920-395-9123.

The City of Manitowoc's Department of Tourism , branded as Visit Manitowoc, is responsible for facilitating an active relationship with hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions in the city to promote Manitowoc as a tourist destination on the state and national level. To contact the Department of Tourism, email tourism@manitowoc.org or call 920-686-3508. For more about upcoming events, follow @VisitManitowoc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or visit manitowoc.org/tourism .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: 5 things to do in Manitowoc: Acoustic Fest, Wine with the Alpacas and Treehouse Theater's 'Jungle Book'

