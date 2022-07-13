The pandemic only worsened the quality of life for family caregivers. It's an ongoing problem with no end in sight, experts say.

Taking care of her elderly parents seemed like a win-win for Gail Carriveau in 2013: It'd save money, allow Carriveau to make timely and informed decisions on her parents' behalf and offer a degree of autonomy in their final years.

But when Carriveau's mother died suddenly 10 weeks after she settled them in a house near hers in the rural Freedom area, Carriveau, who did landscape maintenance before she retired, understood she would need to make more sacrifices to accommodate the progression of her father's dementia.

"I was still trying to do landscaping and take care of my dad," Carriveau, 64, said. "Three days a week, I'd drop him off at adult day care. He did pretty good there."

In the brief window from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on day care days, Carriveau could work with her landscaping clients, go grocery shopping, run errands and, occasionally, make modifications to her home — installing motion lights in the hallway so she'd know when her dad got up to use the bathroom, for instance — to improve her system of care.

Her father died in 2018, but the adult day care afforded Carriveau a period of respite that is increasingly rare to find as a result of competing issues: adult day care centers shuttering as a result of COVID-19 and the number of family caregivers growing at alarming speed. In fact, AARP reported that, since 2015, there's been a 26% increase in Americans caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

Additionally, the direct care workforce, professionals trained to provide in-home caregiving, has been in crisis since well before the pandemic, according to Devon Christianson, executive director of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County .

In other words, more families are taking care of loved ones, have fewer resources for the long and sometimes arduous road ahead and often have other obligations ranging from part- or full-time jobs to caring for their own children.

The numbers look grim both across states and at home.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state has a total of 115 adult day care centers , commonly referred to as ADCCs. That's a problem for the 115,000 people in Wisconsin diagnosed with dementia in 2015, a number that's projected to more than double by 2040, according to DHS.

Christianson said shortages of in-home professional caregivers and adult day care centers have heaped extra burdens on family members, who are often untrained in dementia care and often don't have nearly enough time to devote to that care.

"Caregivers are stressed beyond belief because they're often working, they're often women — not always, of course, but often — who may have children of their own at home," Christianson said. "They have aging parents or an adult child with a disability, and they're having to navigate all of this stuff while keeping their heads above water."

According to the Survival Coalition Consumer Survey released in 2016, 85% of Wisconsin institutes don't have enough direct care workers to cover shifts and 95% of people surveyed said it's either "very hard" or "somewhat hard" to find caregivers.

Compounding the shortage, adult day care centers either shuttered or severely limited their capacity, Christianson said, which made it especially difficult for family caregivers to find reprieve from their day.

According to the Governor's Task Force of Caregiving , released in September 2020, 64% of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities live with family caregivers. Of those family caregivers, 25% are 60 or older.

And based on the 2019 Family Caregiver Survey by the Wisconsin Family and Caregiver Support Alliance , which surveyed over 600 family caregivers, 91% are women, 74% never ask for help and 73% aren't meeting their own personal needs.

The emotional toll on caregivers

During her caregiving years, Carriveau liked to garden and weed in her backyard, but she could never fully focus on the task at hand. Her father would be outside with her, digging up dandelions and gathering sticks.

Idyllic though it seemed, Carriveau's attention was always split. She'd need to watch him to make sure he didn't wander off. Whether she was gardening or sleeping, her father's action required attention to detail.

At grocery stores, he might approach strangers and behave like he "didn't have a filter, and say things that he would never have said (before dementia)." Carriveau would apologize on her father's behalf but she wouldn't say her father had dementia.

Respite, or the lack of it, has only worsened during the pandemic, said Kristy Millar, a resource navigator of Fox Valley Memory Project , a collaborative nonprofit that carves out dementia-friendly spaces in northeast Wisconsin.

Where respite centers once allowed family caregivers a break, and allowed, too, for people with dementia to socialize, the pandemic cut people off from each other.

"When you're experiencing personality changes, you're already going to want to isolate and pull away, but the pandemic forced them to pull away," Millar said. "COVID hasn't been good for our kids and it hasn't been good for our seniors."

Millar explained that the new generation of family caregivers is increasingly green, having inherited responsibilities following a loved one's irreversible fall or a debilitating illness. Other, more veteran caregivers are burnt out following wave after frustrating wave of COVID-19 variants and subvariants.

Some caregivers will call the Fox Valley Memory Project for specific concerns and ask for a list of resources. Other times, Millar said, they just need to vent.

"Sometimes they call because they're like, 'My dad's been doing this thing and, I don't know, it's driving me crazy. I don't know what to do about it,'" Millar said. "Not many of us know about dementia until we're faced with it."

It's a grieving process, Sarah Swant, another resource navigator with Fox Valley Memory Project, said. Before a dementia diagnosis, caregivers had retirement plans, travel plans, a different sense of familial roles.

"You have to grieve the future that you had planned out for that person," Swant said. "At the same time, you're caring daily for this person that is changing and your roles are changing."

Resources

