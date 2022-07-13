ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Who's most at risk of flooding near Lake Michigan? Project studies vulnerable neighborhoods in nine Wisconsin cities

By Kelly Smits, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
GREEN BAY - A project launched by a Great Lakes research program will use satellite imagery to pinpoint who lives in the areas most prone to flooding across northeastern Wisconsin.

Led by researcher Jackson Parr, the Wisconsin Sea Grant two-year project will use "a smorgasbord of spatial data maps" to develop flood vulnerability assessments in nine cities: Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay, Algoma, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Two Rivers, Kewaunee, Oconto and Marinette.

The project also will look at the sociodemographic characteristics of these communities to identify people who could be especially vulnerable during flood events.

"This includes people that don’t speak English well and wouldn’t be able to understand emergency communications, low-income individuals who would struggle to recover from a flood event, and those with limited mobility access who would have trouble evacuating," Parr said.

His work comes amid worsening floods throughout Wisconsin linked to climate change, adding another layer to the project.

For this effort, Parr will draw from his master's degrees in water resources management and public policy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He will also build upon his past work implementing the Flood Resilience Scorecard, a community assessment of flood risk and resilience.

While completing the scorecard with local officials in 16 municipalities and counties across the state over the past year, Parr said, some common gaps started to arise.

One example was that none of the communities had equipped assisted living facilities or nursing homes with emergency supplies and generators to maintain care in the event of a flood.

Another is that none of the communities had done any spatial analysis of particularly vulnerable populations. Parr found that many communities do not have the resources or administrative capacity to identify and fix disparities related to flood events, which he hopes to alleviate with this project.

"We thought, why don't we address some of these gaps, so the cities don't have to do it themselves," Parr said.

In addition to the flood vulnerability assessment, the project will include an Extreme Event game with local officials and residents in each of the nine communities to practice their response to a storm and an assessment of each community's planning documents to make sure there are no discrepancies related to flood preparedness.

All three components — the two assessments and game — will be completed with the nine cities and ultimately provided to them as an addition to existing disaster preparedness efforts.

That will come in handy in Green Bay, said David Litton, the metro area fire chief.

"We know that both the East River and Fox River can and do flood, and so I think that any predictive information can certainly help us to prepare residents along those flood-prone areas," Litton said.

Litton joined the department as fire chief in 2013 and led the evacuation efforts of over 140 homes along the East River during a March 2019 flood.

He emphasized the financial strain a flood can put on people as they repair damage and replace appliances, some without flood insurance.

When it comes to more vulnerable people, he said the problems arise in the aftermath of the flood.

“It wasn’t a matter of being able to evacuate, because the Fire Department evacuated everybody," Litton said. "The issue was more the recovery."

He added that recovery efforts in 2019 were hampered by the fact that a flood had occurred the day before in Fond du Lac County. Volunteer resources were sent to help with the recovery of that flood, leaving Green Bay with little help in its own post-flood cleanup.

Scientists predict more floods as climate changes

Floods like those Green Bay and Fond du Lac experienced in March 2019 will become more likely to occur amid global climate change.

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impact's 2021 assessment report, extreme storms and flooding are the most prominent climate effects felt by Wisconsinites.

The report found that average annual precipitation in the state has increased 17% (about 5 inches) since 1950 and projects it to increase 5% from 2041 to 2060.

Additionally, "very extreme" precipitation events will increase in the future, according to the Wisconsin Initiative report. An increase in precipitation and frequency of extreme storms can both result in flooding.

Parr's project will take into consideration the fact that extreme rainfall events and high lake levels could occur at the same time, leading to more catastrophic floods.

In doing so, he hopes to help communities in northeastern Wisconsin prepare for this future and ultimately save lives.

Wisconsin Sea Grant has received funding from the National Sea Grant Office for the project and is partnering with the Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission and Wisconsin Emergency Management.

The project is independent from but complimentary to the East River Resilience Collaborative, a partnership among several organizations launched in the summer of 2020 to build flood resilience in Brown County's East River watershed.

Contact Kelly Smits at (920) 431-3632 or ksmits@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kellymsmits.

