Green Bay, WI

Aon renews its relationship with Packers by moving its offices from downtown Green Bay to Titletown District

By Richard Ryman, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
ASHWAUBENON – Aon, a long-time Green Bay business that switched to remote work since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, was looking for a new office.

Aon found it in the shadow of Lambeau Field.

The worldwide financial services company reopened its Green Bay office in April in the U.S. Venture Center building in the Green Bay Packers' Titletown development. The view out the company's third-floor windows is of Titletown and the stadium.

"We were looking for a new space, somewhere (employees) would want to come to," said Robert Fleming, resident managing director.

About 50 employees will use the office on an as-needed basis. Some will continue to work from home many days.

Aon was on the third floor of the Nicolet National Bank building at 111 N. Washington St. in downtown Green Bay before the COVID pandemic hit in March 2019. The company moved its people offsite, as did many businesses during the early months of COVID.

Nicolet, which grew substantially in the past 10 years, moved some operations into that space. The publicly-traded bank is the third-largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin, behind Associated Bank of Green Bay and Johnson Bank of Racine. It has assets of $7.3 billion. Nicolet has more than 850 employees and still is growing.

Jeff Weyers, an owner of Commercial Horizons, a development and property management company involved in both the Nicolet and U.S. Venture buildings, said Commercial Horizons and Cornerstone Foundation also will move their operations to Titletown later this year, opening up the rest of the downtown building for Nicolet.

Aon, which in earlier iterations was known as Murphy Insurance and Alexander & Alexander, also has long-time ties to the Packers. It first issued the Packers a liability policy in 1939, and former Packers player and executive committee member Jim Temp was president of Alexander & Alexander/Aon. Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy has known Aon's founder Pat Ryan and president Eric Andersen since his days as athletic director at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

"We're really looking forward to Aon and their clients to enhance the Titletown atmosphere," Murphy said.

The U.S. Venture building is 80% spoken for, Weyers said. Other tenants include Miron Construction, Breakthrough Fuel and CLA accounting, U.S. Venture is the parent company of Breakthrough Fuel.

Weyers said talks are under way with other possible tenants to lease the remaining available space.

Contact Richard Ryman at (920) 431-8342 or rryman@gannett.com.

Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

