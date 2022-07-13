ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how you can get free beer for donating clothes for Green Bay area students

By Danielle DuClos, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
GREEN BAY — For the next three weeks, you can trade backpacks for brews as part the Service League of Green Bay's Craft of Giving Brewery Collection Drive. The organization is partnering with local breweries to entice the community to donate school clothing and supplies for its annual Back-to-School Store event.

With about 18% of those under 18 in Green Bay living in poverty, the event provides families with access to free school supplies and a new outfit to alleviate some of the financial burdens of back to school. Through this event, the Service League of Green Bay provides about 3,000 students with school supplies each year.

Three Green Bay-area breweries are participating in the drive: Noble Roots Brewing Company, Stillmank Brewing Company and Zambaldi Beer. When you bring backpacks, shoes, athletic socks or variety packs of underwear for children in kindergarten to fifth grade, you get a free beer.

Clothing for older children is also accepted, though the Back-to-School Store focuses largely on elementary-aged students.

Here's when the breweries are accepting donations:

The Back-to-School Store event will be at the Kress Events Center at UW-Green Bay from noon-6 p.m. Aug. 23 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24. There will also be dental and vision health screenings available.

For more information about the event, to make a donation or to volunteer for the Back-to-School Store, visit serviceleaguegb.org.

Danielle DuClos covers k-12 education in the Green Bay area as a Report for America corps member. She is based at the Press-Gazette in Green Bay. To contact her, email dduclos@gannett.com or call 907-717-6851. Follow her on Twitter @danielle_duclos.

