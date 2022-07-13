ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

T-28 Trojan Warbirds are coming to Sheboygan. Here's when and what to know if you go.

By Brandon Reid, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVw2h_0gdz1xcm00

SHEBOYGAN - T-28 Trojan Warbirds — more than 25 of them — will assemble at Sheboygan County Memorial Airport July 22-24 in preparation for EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

The public is invited to observe them each day during the special weekend event in Sheboygan, which is presented by the local EAA chapter and the Aviation Heritage Center of Wisconsin. Sheboygan County Memorial Airport is at N6187 Resource Drive, Sheboygan Falls.

The powerful and fast post-World War II ex-military T-28 Trojan trainer/fighter/Warbirds will be doing formation training in preparation for flights at the annual EAA event in Oshkosh.

This year, they plan to have the largest group of T-28s ever assembled at Sheboygan County Airport with more than 25 aircraft.

People who attend can also get up close to the AHCW's new USAF T-33 Shooting Star Fighter exhibit — and for a limited time, have the chance to climb into its cockpits.

The local EAA group has refurbished a T-28 as part of the Heritage Center display and history. The plane was one used by the CIA/Ravens to train Loa-Hmong pilots, like Hmong fighter bomber pilot Lee Lue, who flew more than 5,000 bombing and strafing missions in Laos to support the U.S. Vietnam War effort.

Adults and children will be able to climb inside actual USAF T-37 and USAF T-28 training simulators. From the AHCW and the new Sheboygan County Balcony, people can view the airport ramp to see the large gathering of Warbirds, including the T-28 Trojans and the 3,000-horsepower AD-4 SkyRaider, the “Angel of Vietnam,” which saved many downed Vietnam pilots.

The pilots will be flying and practicing formations in preparation for their exhibition at AirVenture, which is the following week, July 25-31.

A special guest, T-34 airshow performer and former T-28 owner Julie Clark will attend in Sheboygan July 24.

The Sheboygan Rotary Club will host a brat fry all three days from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on July 23-24.

The AHCW will be offering tours of a rare 1941 Douglas DC-3 for a small fee at limited times throughout the weekend.

This year, the Loa-Hmong are having their gathering at Deland Park at the Hmong/American memorial the same weekend. Hmong Lee Lue had more than 5,000 sorties bombing and strafing during the Vietnam War in T-28s and the T-28 group will be doing a special flyover to recognize their contribution.

The AHCW is open to the public 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays without any admission charge, although donations are accepted to help the AHCW with its missions of education, youth STEM and other programs.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Getting ready for EAA AirVenture

(WFRV) – A popular event held in Oshkosh is coming up, and you won’t want to miss it. EAA AirVenture 2022 is from July 25 to July 31 and it’s sure to be fun for the whole family. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Dick Knapinski, Director of Communications at EAA Airventure joined Tom Zalaski to talk about this year’s event which is celebrating its 69th year.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc for Next Week

A road closure has been announced for next week in Manitowoc. Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel told us that South 8th Street between Madison and Columbus Streets will be closed starting on Tuesday (July 19th). The reason for the closure is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer. The project...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Reid
Person
Julie Clark
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's bike-friendly status plummets, advocates say

MILWAUKEE - Did you know Wisconsin is one of the least bike-friendly states in the country?. It wasn’t always that way though, the Wisconsin Bike Fed says. The Badger State was once ranked second in the nation; now, it sits at number 29. "We are the only state in...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Port Washington's Fish Day reels in crowds after 2-year hiatus

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A treasured tradition, Port Washington's Fish Day celebrations returned Saturday morning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was super excited to come to the parade and go on all the rides," said Arie Ziegelbauer. "It’s very important I think. It’s very fun to be here."
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trojan#Eaa Airventure#N6187 Resource Drive#T 28s#The Heritage Center#Cia#Hmong#Usaf T 37#The T 28 Trojans
washingtoncountyinsider.com

June Schroeder and Mike McCormick – together in life and love | By Carrie Sturn

Washington County, WI – A winding road brought June Schroeder and Mike McCormick together in life and love, and ultimately, to Cedar Community. Mike and his younger sister were born into a military family in Kansas City, Missouri. As most military families, they moved many times and lived in places including Alaska, Illinois, Florida, Kansas, and Texas. Mike remembers going to kindergarten in Fairbanks, Alaska, and recalls the Northern Lights, driving across the frozen tundra, and temperatures.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

New Furniture Store Approved in Sheboygan

It’s official, Ashley HomeStore will be taking over the former Pick ‘n Save location in Sheboygan. The City’s Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit for the furniture giant during their meeting yesterday in City Hall, filling the space at 2625 South Business Drive that had been sitting empty since 2017.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Business owners along Wisconsin Avenue discuss parking elimination

PEWAUKEE — The Village Board on Tuesday will discuss possible action regarding parking in the downtown area along the lakefront. Along that area on Wisconsin Avenue lies a strip of businesses that could be impacted by a possible decision. Sarah Stephens, owner of Beach Bum Bakery, located across the...
PEWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
pleasantviewrealty.com

1433 Ontario Avenue Sheboygan WI

ABSOLUTE MUST SEE RARE CITY GEM ON THE SHEBOYGAN RIVER! This 3 bedroom beauty is its own private oasis. Once inside the gate, you would never know you are in the city! Nestled in right next to the beautiful Kiwanis Park you are close to all the city amenities and events as well as easy access to the highway. Driving up you will find a 1 car finished garage with heating abilities and an extra parking spaces for 2 cars as well as easy off street parking. Through the gate you are welcomed with a GORGEOUS back yard you will never want to leave. Perfect for parties and entertaining the back yard features 2 large decks, fireplace, bar area, and outdoor lighting. This property is on a waterfront lot with steps down to the river with another deck. Inside you will find a beautiful living area with large picture windows overlooking the river. The modern kitchen featured a tub style sink, island, and snack counter! The rest of the main level includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has another full bath, laundry room, a kitchenette, Living room with natural fireplace, and an unfinished storage area. This home will not last long…. call today for a showing!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
TMJ4 News

Inside look at the center answering calls for anyone who dials 988, the new suicide prevention number

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some people call it the new 911 for mental health emergencies. A three-digit number, 988, launches Saturday to help people considering suicide or having a mental health emergency. Anyone with a Wisconsin area code calling that calls the new number will go to one call center in the state, and TMJ4 News went inside it to show you how it will work.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Airline flight makes emergency landing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–A cross-country airline flight makes an emergency landing in Green Bay. The United Airlines 7-37 bound from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon landed at Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon Thursday after the pilot had declared a state of emergency due to smoke in the cockpit.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

822
Followers
268
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy