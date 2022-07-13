ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Motley Crue and Def Leppard at American Family Field: What you need to know before the Milwaukee concert

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

It took two years longer than planned because of COVID-19, but the Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe "Stadium Tour" is finally traveling across North America this summer — and hitting Milwaukee's American Family Field July 17 .

Of the three shows at the Brewers' ballpark this year, this show, based on initial ticket sales, likely will have the largest attendance  — so be prepared.

Here's everything you need to know for the Milwaukee show.

When do gates/parking open for the Stadium Tour show?

The Stadium Tour show will start even earlier than Kenny Chesney's marathon American Family Field concert in May. The first band kicks off their set at 4 p.m.; the gates open at 3:30 p.m., and the parking lots open at 1:30 p.m. The early opening times, combined with the Sunday date, should help with traffic issues, but give yourself extra time to get to the stadium just in case.

How much is parking? (Tip: Pay in advance to save some cash)

Beyond shaving some dollars off the cost, advance parking, purchased through the Brewers site, will guarantee you a spot, something that's not a given if you just pull up and try to pay. Advance parking is $25 for the general lots, $40 for the preferred lots. If you decide to pay on site, it'll be $35 for general and $50 for preferred. And if you purchased a parking pass for the show's 2020 or 2021 dates, it will still be valid.

Not driving? Expect huge ride-share lines

Two Milwaukee County Transit System bus routes drop passengers off within walking distance of the ballpark: the GoldLine on Wisconsin Avenue and Route 18 on National Avenue.

If you're using Uber or Lyft, the pickup and drop-off point is in the stadium's Gantner parking lot. If you take a cab, pickup and drop-off is just outside Helfaer Field.

But be aware: Those ride-share lines were massive and disorganized after the Chesney show in May, so if you go that route, be prepared for long waits.

A number of area hotels and bars run shuttle services to the ballpark for games . Check to see if they'll be operating for the concert, too.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored, but tickets are still available. How much are they?

The show was originally scheduled for Aug. 18, 2020, then postponed to Aug. 28, 2021, before being postponed a third time to this Sunday. If you purchased a ticket for either of the two previous dates, it will be honored.

While the show was billed a sell-out after tickets went on sale in 2019, tickets have opened up, available from $84.50 in the terrace up to $179.50 for reserved floor aisle seats.

There also are platinum seats available. Described as the best seats in the stadium, they range from $195 for the outfield to $799 for the first two rows. A minimum of two platinum seats must be purchased in a single order.

Tickets for a Def Leppard VIP package, which include seats in the first 20 rows, exclusive merch item and other perks, are available for $344.50.

Poison, one of the show's openers, has tickets for a meet-and-greet package (which includes seats in the first 15 rows) for $875, and tickets for a $300 package (reserved floor seat, exclusive merch item and more).

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, also on the bill, is offering a $269 VIP ticket package that includes an exclusive shirt, coaster set and more.

All of these tickets are available at brewers.com .

How to notify security if there's an issue

You can notify staff of a problem by texting "Brewers" and describing the issue to 69050, or by speaking to a staff member or visiting a guest services booth on the field level behind section 116 or on the terrace level behind section 419.

No signs can be larger than 18 by 24 inches. Signs with inappropriate content, or with attached poles or handles, are not permitted.

Poison, Joan Jett, Classless Act round out the bill

In addition to co-headliners Crüe and Leppard, the bill features rock band Classless Act performing at 4 p.m. sharp, followed by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and then Poison.

Poison had to cancel a show in Nashville June 30 after frontman Bret Michels was hospitalized, but the band returned to the lineup July 2.

Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is also playing full sets again. At the start of the tour, he had to play partial sets after breaking four ribs last month.

What critics are saying

Def Leppard just released its first album in seven years, "Diamond Star Halos," and while some new songs make the tour's setlist, their shows have leaned heavily on longtime hits like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Rock of Ages." The setlists for Crüe, Poison and Jett rely on the hits, too. At a recent St. Louis show, the headliners each touched on about 18 songs, while Jett plays 12 and Poison eight.

With Classless Act, the concerts have rounded out to about six hours of music, Melissa Ruggeri wrote in a review of a Washington tour date for USA TODAY. Ruggeri praised Jett's "ferocity," suggested Poison's Bret Michaels may be rock's most "genuine frontman" and wrote that Leppard frontman Joe Elliott was "still effortlessly cool."

As for Crüe, the review wasn't quite as glowing, with Ruggeri saying frontman Vince Neil's vocals were often overpowered by the band. "Was it a perfect Crüe? No," she wrote in her review. "But there’s a lot of 'Dr. Feelgood' when the band is unleashed live."

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Motley Crue and Def Leppard at American Family Field: What you need to know before the Milwaukee concert

