ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Families of the El Rey shooting victims offer opposing views of the altercation that ended in tragedy

By Elliot Hughes and Jessica Rodriguez, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0jee_0gdz1uyb00

After guns were drawn and two people were killed outside of a south side grocery store last weekend, one of them a patron and the other a private security guard removing him from the property, two narratives have emerged.

One hails the security guard as a hero for performing his duty and keeping a neighborhood anchor business safe and orderly. The other paints the store’s security as over-reactive and responsible for escalating the situation.

The Saturday shooting outside El Rey grocery store, at 916 S. Chavez Drive, started around 10:21 a.m. with some kind of altercation inside the business and unraveled in the parking lot between the man and at least two security guards.

Milwaukee police said 36-year-old Luis J. Lorenzo fired shots that killed 59-year-old security guard Anthony J. Nolden. Shots fired from a second guard killed Lorenzo, and a 41-year-old innocent bystander was also injured from the gunfire, although it is unclear from which shooter.

Police have declined to specify who fired or drew a weapon first, but said Monday no arrests had been made while the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office reviews the actions of the store’s security guards. The police district where the shooting occurred took time on social media to express condolences for the loss of Nolden , the guard, and has not made similar comments regarding Lorenzo.

Lorenzo’s family has contested any suggestion that he was responsible for the shooting.

In a statement to the Journal Sentinel, Lorenzo’s family said he suffered from various mental health issues, including paranoia.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest after he missed a September 2021 court hearing regarding drug and fleeing charges, according to online court records, and he was barred from possessing firearms after being convicted of similar charges in the 2000s.

His family alleged Lorenzo had been profiled and stopped by security inside the store for having a backpack, which he refused to leave at a customer service counter because inside of it was a “large sum of money.” Family members have also told multiple local TV news outlets Lorenzo was wearing a ski mask.

As security escorted Lorenzo out of the store and through the parking lot, Lorenzo’s family said one guard tried grabbing him, which caused a struggle between the two and led to the shooting.

Lorenzo “should have never been pursued farther than the door once he was out the door,” the statement said. “The security here is way too aggressive and forceful.”

A Sunday vigil outside of the grocery store for Nolden attracted perhaps two dozen people, including business owners from the Clarke Square neighborhood and two nearby city alders who represent the area – José G. Pérez and JoCasta Zamarripa – according to a video of the event by H. Nelson Goodson of the Hispanic News Network U.S.A.

Perez and Zamarripa said they are planning a meeting with Police Chief Jeffery Norman and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson to address public safety in the Clarke Square Neighborhood.

“We are really struggling over here," she said. “And we want to make sure that the public safety of neighborhoods here is secure and what it should be.”

Zamarripa, who grew up in Clarke Square and frequented El Rey, said she feels a sense of urgency to direct attention and resources to public safety in the area.

Emmanuel Nolden, the security guard’s nephew, joined other family and spoke highly of their uncle, highlighting his commitment to his job and making people feel safe. He said he leaves behind two children.

“My uncle was a superhero,” Emmanuel Nolden said as he held back tears while holding two relatives. ”He was a superhero when we were kids and now we are grown adults and he is still a superhero to us.”

“If you have any animosity with anybody…let it go," he said. “We are losing humanity at a rapid rate right now.”

Enoch Wilson, who worked with Nolden for more than four years, remembered Nolden as a man with a great work ethic who befriended everyone.

“Tony was everybody’s friend,” Wilson said. "He was everybody’s brother.”

Nolden was an employee of Marshal Public Safety , a private security company that serves Milwaukee and surrounding counties, sometimes with armed personnel. A representative for the company declined comment Tuesday.

According to the company’s website , its officers are outfitted with body cameras, peppery spray, a baton, handcuffs, a rescue knife and, at times, a semi-automatic firearm.

Video recorded by Goodson showed members of Marshal Public Safety tackling and placing some kind of hand restraints on a man after a disturbance following Sunday’s vigil.

After being released, the man later told Goodson on video he is a relative of Lorenzo and was there to “peacefully protest” his killing.

Wisconsin requires armed private security personnel to receive 36 hours of firearms training and six hours of refresher training to renew a permit annually.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12 .

Jessica Rodriguez is a Report for America corps reporter who focuses on news of value to underserved communities for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at JSOnline.com/RFA.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Families of the El Rey shooting victims offer opposing views of the altercation that ended in tragedy

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

El Rey shooting: Security guards' gun status questioned

MILWAUKEE - The family of Luis Lorenzo, one of two men killed in a shooting outside an El Rey grocery store in Milwaukee, has a new lawyer questioning whether the security guards involved could legally carry guns. Police said Lorenzo shot and killed 59-year-old security guard Tony Nolden outside the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

22nd and Wright shooting; Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Police said one Milwaukee man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting near 22nd and Wright on Saturday night, July 16. Neighbor Earsell Carr told FOX6 she was standing on her front porch when she heard gunfire around 8 p.m. "A lot of people came down...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Two people wounded overnight in separate shooting incidents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At approximately 12:18 a.m., near 31st St. and Courtland Ave., a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was transported to a local hospital and she is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting resulted from a physical...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
TMJ4 News

24-year-old man shot and killed near 41st and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The Milwaukee police said the incident happened near 41st and Capitol. A 24-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said the circumstances leading up to the shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Lawsuit filed for death of Milwaukee girl from Tik Tok challenge

The family of a 9 year old girl is filing a lawsuit against the popular social media platform Tik Tok. The Arroyo family of Milwaukee claims in the suit that the platform didn’t doing enough to warn its younger users about the deadly risk of these acts, resulting in several deaths. One of those users included 9-year-old Arriani Arroyo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

2-year-old shot to death in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl on the cities north side on Friday. The shooting happened around 9:00 Friday morning at 13th and Ring. Police say a 33-year-old women was taken into custody related to the shooting. No details on the relationship between the young victim and the suspect have been released.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocasta Zamarripa
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Drugs smuggled into jail, Hartford couple charged: sheriff

WEST BEND, Wis. - A Hartford couple is charged with smuggling illegal contraband into the Washington County Jail. The charges against 42-year-old Ryan Paxton and 33-year-old Stephanie Doll, the sheriff's office said, come after a months-long investigation. The investigation began in February after a jail inmate jumped off a second-floor...
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Police investigate deadly shooting of 2-year-old Milwaukee girl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - A 2-year-old Milwaukee girl has died in what authorities are calling an accidental shooting. Police were called about 9:10 a.m. Friday to a report of a gunshot injury. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office stated in a tweet around 10:30 a.m. that it was responding to an alleged homicide of a toddler on the 3200 block of North 13th Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nypressnews.com

Police search for man who robbed passenger at Racine CTA Blue Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a woman at the Racine CTA Blue Line stop Friday night. Police said the offender approached the victim in the pedway of the station, located at 430 S. Racine around 10:45 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Narratives#Private Security#Guns#Violent Crime
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine bank robbery, kidnappings; 4 sentenced in 2019 scheme

RACINE, Wis. - All four people charged with robbing a Racine bank in 2019, kidnapping the branch manager and her kids in the process, have now been sentenced. Those four people – William Howell, George Pearson-Robb, Lamarra Powell and Donterious Robb – were accused of holding the woman and kids, ages 2 and 5, hostage to execute the robbery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide investigation; 2 dead near 5th and Ring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. near 5th and Ring on Thursday, July 14. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene. A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the hospital after being shot. Both autopsies are scheduled for Friday. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Michael Huddleston sentenced; 20 years in shooting death of daughter

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Michael Huddleston on Friday, July 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter this past January. Huddleston pleaded guilty in May to two criminal counts against him – neglecting a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee El Rey shooting, private security a focus

MILWAUKEE - After a deadly shooting at El Rey in Milwaukee Saturday, July 9 involving a man and two security guards, the district attorney is looking at the evidence, and there are questions about how Wisconsin regulates private security. When police officers use deadly force, you typically see them go...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police chase, 4 arrested after running across I-43: video

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police chase on Wednesday, July 13 ended with four people arrested after they took off on foot across Interstate 43. Officers tried to stop a car for speeding near Green Bay and Silver Spring – but the driver sped off. Stop sticks were used on southbound I-43 near Hampton Avenue, but when the car stopped in the construction zone occupants took of on foot.
GLENDALE, WI
CBS 58

Lake Ivanhoe to be recognized as Wisconsin's only Black-founded town

LAKE IVANHOE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Peter Baker could be considered the human encyclopedia of Lake Ivanhoe. A resident since 1966, Baker figures centrally in a new effort to preserves the town's unique origins for posterity. "I'm hoping this story will one day be in the history books," said Baker.
TMJ4 News

60-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 27th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — A 60-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 27th and Concordia Thursday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene around 12 p.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy