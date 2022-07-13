ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelahatchie, MS

Pelahatchie's Jellystone voted top RV park in the US. Here's why.

By Joshua Williams, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
Yogi Bear Jellystone Parks in Pelahatchie has been named by USA TODAY readers as the nation's top RV park for 2022.

“We are thrilled that USA TODAY readers ranked several Jellystone Park campgrounds among the best in the nation,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Loveland, Ohio-based Camp Jellystone. The company franchises more than 75 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“These rankings reflect the tremendous popularity of Jellystone Park locations across the country but the efforts of our franchisees to continually improve their parks, which encourages families to return to Jellystone Park locations each year to continue creating great family memories,” Hershenson said.

USA TODAY readers also ranked Jellystone in Cave City, Kentucky, No. 9 on the list of top RV parks. And Jellystone Park in Caledonia, Wisconsin, was ranked No. 9 among the Top 10 Luxury RV Resorts.

Jellystone Parks' main attractions include organized family events and weekend interactions with costumed characters Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy Bear, and Ranger Smith.

"Jellystone Parks has over 75 locations in the United States and Canada and have made improvements to Pelahatchie park, Cave City, and Caledonia with additional features," USA Today states. "The Pelahatchie location now features a pool, water slide, splash ground, sandy beach, mini-golf, laser tag, human foosball, and many more attractions."

Here are USA TODAY's Best RV Parks for 2022:

1. Jellystone Park Pelahatchie; Pelahatchie, Mississippi.

2. Wanderlust RV Park; Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

3. Rafter J Bar Ranch; Hill City, South Dakota.

4. Montana Basecamp; Kalispell, Montana.

5. Sugarloaf Key/Key West KOA Holiday; Key West, Florida.

6. Sun Outdoors Lake Rudolph; Santa Claus, Indiana.

7. Ruby’s Inn RV Park; Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.

8. Ancient Cedars RV Park; Mancos, Colorado.

9. Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave; Cave City, Kentucky.

10. River's End Campground and RV Park; Tybee Island, Georgia.

