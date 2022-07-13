Know a mover and shaker in Carlsbad who deserves recognition? Nominations for 40 Under 40 now open

Carlsbad is full of great people in all walks of life. We have leaders in education, the medical field, oil and gas, mining, in the city and county, in retail and across the spectrum. Not everyone is seen or heard at times, despite the impact they have on their place of work and within the community. The Carlsbad 40 Under 40 exists to shine the spotlight on these unsung leaders.

The Carlsbad 40 Under 40 is one of the councils under the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. Each year, nominations are called to recognize 40 dynamic young leaders for both their occupational and community leadership. Each nominee will need to meet certain criteria to be considered. Once these criteria are met, their nomination will be reviewed by a selection committee that will narrow the field down to 40 that will then be honored at a banquet.

The criteria the selection committee looks for are as follows: the nominee must be between 18 and 39 years of age as of Aug. 31, 2022; they must live or work in Eddy County; they should have experience in both their job and in serving the community in some fashion. Any profession is welcome for consideration, because everyone can be a professional at what they do.

The Carlsbad 40 Under 40 has honored up and coming leaders in the community since 2013. To nominate someone, go to https://www.developcarlsbad.org/live/40-under-40 or look visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cbad40u40.

There is a $30 nonrefundable nomination fee. For any questions, please call Jeff at 575-302-4751 or email cbad40@hotmail.com. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022. No late forms will be accepted.

The Carlsbad 40 Under 40 banquet is scheduled for Oct. 26, 2022.

We look forward to recognizing a new class of up and coming community leaders!