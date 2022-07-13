Pursuit of Domestic Violence Suspect Ends in Barricade Standoff

West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department was in a pursuit of a domestic violence suspect traveling multiple freeways on Tuesday night, July 12, around 10:15 p.m.

Police continued to pursue the suspect in a high-speed chase which started on the eastbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway near Compton.

The suspect traveled north onto the 605 Freeway from the 105 then back to the 105 west then jumped onto the 710 Freeway north and went onto the 60 East and from there went back onto the 605 then onto the 10 Freeway and exited Azusa Boulevard traveling through neighborhoods and ended by crashing into a parked car on Broadmoor Avenue and Workmen Avenue.

The suspect barricaded inside the vehicle, not willing to give up. There was a large police response to the scene.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, SWAT used gas to subdue the suspect. No injuries were reported at this time.

