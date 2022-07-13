ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

Pursuit of Domestic Violence Suspect Ends in Barricade Standoff

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Police Department was in a pursuit of a domestic violence suspect traveling multiple freeways on Tuesday night, July 12, around 10:15 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ewf2L_0gdz1n2k00
Michael Ullo / KNN

Police continued to pursue the suspect in a high-speed chase which started on the eastbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway near Compton.

The suspect traveled north onto the 605 Freeway from the 105 then back to the 105 west then jumped onto the 710 Freeway north and went onto the 60 East and from there went back onto the 605 then onto the 10 Freeway and exited Azusa Boulevard traveling through neighborhoods and ended by crashing into a parked car on Broadmoor Avenue and Workmen Avenue.

The suspect barricaded inside the vehicle, not willing to give up. There was a large police response to the scene.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, SWAT used gas to subdue the suspect. No injuries were reported at this time.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 4

Tamara Earl
4d ago

would have been great to find out who the suspect was. 4 hours and no mention of who it was.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East...
ARCADIA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

GoFundMe Created For Child Fatally Struck On 5 Freeway

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of the 6-year-old child who was fatally struck by multiple vehicles on the 5 Freeway earlier this month. In the early hours of July 2, Tanuneka Starnes was reported to have fallen out the window of a vehicle on the 5 Freeway before being hit by multiple vehicles.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Covina, CA
City
Compton, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
West Covina, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision

Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A fatal hit-and-run collision involving a motorcyclist occurred on Saturday night, July 16, at 11:46 p.m., west of Rinaldi Street and Sepulveda Boulevard in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. One witness mentioned a black GMC pickup truck fled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Granada hills biker killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup truck

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 30-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Mission Hills, authorities said Sunday. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly black, long-bed pickup truck, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist was identified as Freddy Perez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Anderson
Antelope Valley Press

Victim in Lancaster shooting identified

LANCASTER — Authorities, on Thursday, identified a 53-year-old man who was shot to death during an altercation in Lancaster with a 76-year-old man, who was hospitalized with blunt force injuries to his body. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 about 12:20...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black LAPD officer alleges Instagram meme compared him to Christopher Dorner

LOS ANGELES – A Black Los Angeles police officer is suing the city for discrimination and harassment, alleging an anonymous department employee’s Instagram account included a meme comparing the plaintiff to the late renegade LAPD Officer Christopher Dorner. Officer Ryon Stewart’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Barricade#Police#Violent Crime#Swat#Photojournalist Knn
KMPH.com

Innocent driver killed in crash during Los Angeles pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An innocent driver was killed Thursday afternoon in South Los Angeles when a suspect crashed their vehicle while fleeing a police pursuit, authorities said. The pursuit ended in a seven-vehicle crash in the Watts neighborhood near a freeway's off-ramp when the car crashed into several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

San Pedro shooting: Man found dead in SUV

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- There are many unanswered questions as police investigate a murder in San Pedro. Investigators say the man was shot last night, but didn't turn up at the hospital until eight hours later. Police say the actual shooting happened at 14th Street and Mesa late Thursday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death at Orange County gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station in Orange County, according to authorities, and the man police believe is responsible was killed after a standoff. The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the 76 gas...
orangecountytribune.com

Seek suspect in fatal stabbing

A suspect is being sought in the fatal stabbing of a man Wednesday afternoon in Westminster. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the WPD, police are searching for Trent William Millsap, 27, who is believed to frequent motels in Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim. At around 5:51 p.m., officers were...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KFI AM 640

2 Suspects Arrested in 7-Eleven Crime Spree

Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a spree of 7-Eleven store robberies across the Southland in which two people were killed and three others injured, and authorities said at least one of the men may be tied to a killing in Los Angeles two days earlier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
886
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy