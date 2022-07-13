ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Deal reached promising 225 units of affordable housing at RiverChase site

By Arcelia Martin, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wgVm_0gdz1kOZ00

Following months of negotiations and an impasse, the Urban League of Middle Tennessee and a Texas developer reached a long-term agreement promising affordable housing in a project replacing the RiverChase apartment complex.

Cypress Real Estate Advisors will commit one-fifth of the mixed-use project's 1,150 units as qualified affordable housing.

Under the terms of the community benefits agreement, the development is set to include a total of 120 units at 30%, 60% and 80% of the area's median income (AMI) by working with nonprofit and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit developers.

CREA has also committed to building 25 units at 120% AMI, and 80 units at 80% AMI, without subsidies during the first phase of development that otherwise are set to be market-rate units.

“We are thrilled to work with the Urban League and build a partnership that will provide a model for how private residential developers can bring substantial solutions to Nashville’s affordability crisis,” said CREA principal Victor Young in a statement.

A previous attempt by a coalition of local union groups to set up a community benefits agreement with CREA collapsed in June over unit affordability issues. Stand Up Nashville and several other union and neighborhood groups pushed for more affordable units to be available at or below 65% AMI.

Housing advocates:RiverChase residents' search for housing emblematic of citywide shortage

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development recently estimated the Greater Nashville's AMI for fiscal year 2022 is $96,719, a number calculated using family incomes from the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Murfreesboro, Williamson County and surrounding cities.

As Nashville's cost of living continues to rise while the city's wages remain stagnant, Stand Up Nashville warns that the city's lack of affordable housing has exceeded beyond a mere threat.

"It's an active, all-out emergency for anyone in Davidson County who makes less than $100,000," a June statement from the neighborhood group said.

Fairgroun:Bristol Motor Speedway announces community benefits agreement for proposed fairgrounds deal

The partnership between the groups and CREA came after nearly a year-old plan to redevelop RiverChase, the 212-unit McFerrin Park complex. Other components of the agreement include:

  • The creation of a "legacy residents" initiative that will enable qualifying RiverChase residents to return to the new development upon its completion.
  • Continued funding of a financial assistance initiative to cover residents' relocation costs. The financial package includes $2,200 in relocation assistance for occupants of each unit, a full refund of any security deposit, a $500 move-out allowance and payment for each resident's security deposit and first-month rent directly to a new property.
  • An expansion of walkable greenspace in the new 1,150-unit development, including an improved bicycle-friendly streetscape surrounding the development.
  • A $2.5 million investment in public infrastructure upgrades along Dickerson Pike.
  • A $40,000 donation to the McFerrin Park Neighborhood Association and $100,000 donation for neighborhood traffic calming.

Jackie Sims, executive director of People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing and Employment, applauded CREA's financial assistance program as a step toward solving Nashville's affordability crisis.

“This entire initiative should be held up as the playbook for how private developers can be successful for themselves, their investors and for those who live around their project sites," Sims said.

As of last week, about 19 residents remained at the complex. The windows and doors of vacated units have been boarded up.

The RiverChase apartments were protected by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits until about 2017, when the then-owners filed to return the low-income rental property to market rates, according to District 5 Council member Sean Parker.

What set the 212 units apart was, despite being rented at market rate, they were accessible to people who may have evictions on their records or other barriers to traditional housing.

Even as the condition of the decades-old buildings worsened, the RiverChase apartments provided a belt of increasingly scarce affordable housing near Nashville's downtown.

To establish a local collaborative team and advance the resident financial support program, CREA engaged Nashville organizations, including PATHE, the Salvation Army, Urban Housing Solutions, Affordable Housing Resources, the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, and the McFerrin Park Neighborhood Association.

The community benefits agreement is the second of its kind in Nashville, following Stand Up Nashville's agreement with Nashville S.C. for the Geodis Stadium development.

Cassandra Stephenson contributed to this report.

Arcelia Martin covers growth and development for the Tennessean, a part of The USA TODAY Network. Reach Arcelia at amartin1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @arcelitamartin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

A New Hotel Opens on West End Avenue in Nashville

Hilton announces the opening of the highly anticipated Conrad Nashville, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ brand debut in Music City on June 29. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from Music Row, the incredible 234-key hotel includes 24 elegant suites, five wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center, three curated dining experiences conceptualized by Blau & Associates, a chic poolside retreat and 17,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event space, creating a haven for well-traveled guests seeking world class accommodations and access to Nashville’s top destination attractions.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Development company to move forward with RiverChase rebuild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Redevelopment plans for RiverChase Apartments are moving forward. They were built in the late 1960s and Urban League leaders believe the building needs to be torn down and rebuilt. The project is expected to help people who need an affordable place to live. Kenya McGruder from...
NASHVILLE, TN
beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group opens 2nd new location in a month

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is opening a new location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a July 15 news release shared in Rutherford County Source. The new location is the second in Murfreesboro and the second office the practice opened since the end of June. TOA also opened a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility June 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
styleblueprint.com

You’ll Never Believe What She Found Underground in Franklin!

As the Senior Director of Preservation and Education at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Rachael Finch uses the past to make an indelible mark on our future. From grassroots advocacy and grant-writing to archaeological digs, she leads efforts to resurrect local history and ensure the stories of our cultural landscape are told for years to come.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Texas State
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WKRN News 2

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Nashville

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Portion of Dotsonville Road will close for 5 months, starting Monday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A portion of Dotsonville Road will close until December while crews work to replace an existing bridge. The portion of road between Bradley A. Martin and Cummings Creek Road will close on Monday, July 18, and remain closed until Dec. 16, according to an announcement by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Riverchase#Crea#Ami
Tennessee Tribune

New Play Tells the Story of TSU Student Deidre Williams

Nashville, TENN. (TN Tribune) – Actors Bridge Ensemble (ABE) is pleased to present the World Premiere production of THE CALLING IS IN THE BODY by Cynthia C. Harris. Ms. Harris, who also directs the play, is a graduate of Hume Fogg High School, Florida A&M University (B.S.) and Tennessee State University (MPH).
NASHVILLE, TN
Heidi Suydam

Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!

Free Things to Do in Nashville |Created using Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? This list is for locals and visitors! Spend time with your family downtown inside or outside, there are plenty of things to do! This list has exclusively free events including a link for a live music venue link.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something t odo this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. You are invited to Oaklands Mansion this Saturday evening for the museum’s annual Summer Party. Uncle Bud’s will serve their famous southern fried chicken and catfish, both on the grounds and in the Maney Hall ballroom. Guests will enjoy a full bar courtesy of Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits. Signature summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual and the drinks will be cold! The local band Quarterlife will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

MNPS holds hiring fair with hopes of filling over 200 positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools held a hiring fair Saturday to place both teachers and support employees for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. As the nation continues to struggle with the teacher shortage, MNPS officials hoped the fair would help address the over 200 openings. High-demand content areas include English, maths, and science teachers and teachers for special education classrooms and middle school grades.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Tennessee Tribune

Get your tickets NOW for the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair!

LEBANON, TN – Join us for great family fun and entertainment at the 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair! 10 days of Rides, Fair Food and so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in one visit! This year’s Fair Theme is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” with the Agriculture Commodity promotion being the Year of Hay.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

200-year-old log house to be disassembled

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been part of Brentwood for nearly 200 years, but the city says a piece of local history has to be disassembled. It's a move that's brought on some pushback from those hoping such a familiar sight can be saved. The city says the deterioration is past that point.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Pride Publishing

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival returns July 22nd and 23rd

The 22nd Annual Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival will showcase the rich music history of Nashville’s Jefferson Street neighborhood through the sounds of jazz, blues, funk, gospel, soul, and R&B. This annual event brings community members together to celebrate arts, music and food culture – featuring local and national jazz and blues artists and food and retail vendors from the North Nashville community.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

School door barricades sweep the country, but not in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The movement to use door barricades in school classrooms is sweeping the US. Nightlock is the biggest manufacturer of these devices, and they say they are now in 4,000 school districts, including every school in Michigan and Ohio. These devices are now legal in almost...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Flight from Boston to St. Louis diverted to Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A flight traveling from Boston to St. Louis took a turn to Music City late Friday afternoon. American Airlines told FOX 17 News a passenger on board flight 2584 experienced a medical issue, and the plane was diverted to Nashville International Airport. The plane was...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy