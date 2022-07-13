Family history and love drive preservation efforts of Rib Mountain's 'little white church'

Editor's Note: This story has been changed to reflect the correct date of the annual service held at the chapel.

RIB MOUNTAIN – The little church only holds about 60 people, and regular Sunday services haven't been held there since 1965.

But the picturesque white clapboard chapel has been part of the Rib Mountain landscape for more than 130 years. And for a few families with deep roots in the area, it’s one of those holy places that connects them with the past and gives added meaning to the present.

Now they do the work to physically preserve the E.H. Bertermann Memorial Chapel for their descendants. They also are in the midst of collecting and organizing pieces of the church’s history to make sure the memories and history of the place are preserved, too.

Kathryn Marten, 27, of Green Bay, is helping compile the history of the church, which was an Evangelical Lutheran denomination, and early members were German-speaking immigrants. Her husband, Mitchell Marten, is descended from homesteaders who settled at the base of Rib Mountain in the late 1800s, and they were among the early organizers and members of the church.

Kathryn and Mitchell, also 27, are high school sweethearts who attended D.C. Everest Area High School. They were married in the chapel in 2019. Even before Mitchell formally proposed, “we knew we were going to get married in that little church,” Kathryn said.

For Mitchell, it was a long-held dream come true.

"I knew from a young age on that I wanted to get married in this church," Mitchell said. "I love this place."

Mitchell and other members of his family, including his mother Carla Marten, are in the midst of doing physical repairs and maintenance work on the building, including scraping and painting the exterior of the building. This is being done mostly to preserve the chapel for generations to come, but also to spruce it up for the annual church service, planned for Aug. 14.

Although the church suspended regular Sunday worship services decades ago, it still plays host to one special service a year, always on the second Sunday in August. When Mitchell first invited her to that service about 10 years ago, it was Kathryn's first experience with the chapel.

“That was my glimpse into it. There were a lot of people gathered there, and it was really neat to see the community,” Kathryn said. “It (felt) very much like a family reunion. … Being invited to that service was sort of a signal that I was being invited into the family, too. So that was very meaningful.”

The annual church service holds special significance for everybody who loves the chapel. The services are small, fewer worshippers than the chapel's capacity of 60, and led by a pastor from the nearby Rib Mountain Lutheran Church.

A core group of members of the E.H. Bertermann Memorial Chapel kept the building and grounds up, and used the church for special services and gatherings. In addition to the Martens, other families with long-standing roots in the area also were key in taking care of the church's building and records, most notably the Moser family.

Mitchell's mother, Carla, 59, is now a primary caretaker of the chapel and grounds, alongside her husband, Steven. They, too, were married in the chapel in 1993. She is the great-great-granddaughter of homesteaders Ludwig and Katherine Knapp, who settled in Rib Mountain in 1884 after immigrating from Germany

People who walk the Homestead Trail in nearby Rib Mountain State Park walk by the foundations of the Knapp's home and other buildings.

For Carla, the chapel is about family, past and present. Before her, her parents and others were instrumental in preserving the church and its legacy.

"There are many family members buried here," Carla said, referring to the small cemetery that is laid out just east of the chapel. The chapel also plays a role in some of her earliest memories, when her parents took her and her sisters to the August Sunday services.

"You would see all those faces, having the potluck in the cemetery grounds, people walking around, sharing memories," Carla said. "It was always just a pleasant time."

The chapel originally was built as a school in 1890. Just before the turn of the century, as more and more Christians settled in the area, they developed local congregations. The little school was converted to a church by a group of those faithful. The church became active on Nov. 19, 1899, Kathryn said.

For much of the next six decades, a pastor from Wausau’s Trinity Lutheran Church, the Rev. E.H. Bertermann, traveled by horse and carriage from Wausau to perform services at the chapel.

At the time, the congregation was called Bethlehem Church. In 1975, the name was changed to honor Bertermann, and the tradition of the annual August Sunday service was begun.

The chapel and the once-a-year Sunday service always conjured up visions of the past for Mitchell. He imagines his ancestors, the homesteading Knapps, arriving for services by horse and carriage. Children would have been taught in the building. He imagines Bertermann planting the pines that tower over the small church today.

But most of all, the chapel spurs memories of his grandfather, Carla's father, Harold Knapp. "He was my hero," Mitchell said, and Harold, who died in 2013, cared for the chapel as if it were his own.

It didn't take long for Kathryn to share his love for the chapel.

“This place really is a testament to the love and history that has gathered there for generations,” Kathryn said. "I think there is a lot of love here, and family history."

You can help

Although the Martens and other families involved with the preservation of the E.H. Bertermann Memorial Chapel don't formally solicit donations, they do accept them. People who would like to contributed to maintenance and other costs can send a check made out to the E.H. Bertermann Memorial Chapel to 225264 Hardwood Lane, Wausau, WI 54401.

Attend the upcoming service

Members of the public are invited to attend the annual service held at the E.H. Bertermann Memorial Chapel, which is located on Marathon County NN, just west of State Park Speedway. The service begins at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Seating in the chapel is limited, so people are asked to bring their own chairs and also a dish to pass for the potluck lunch held after the service.

