Metro Nashville Schools support staff to receive one-time approx. $1,000 bonus this fall

Thousands of Metro Nashville Public Schools support staff will receive a one-time bonus this fall pending city approval.

The one-time bonus will be approximately $1,000 before tax depending on the number of staff members employed at the time, according to district documents.

All full-time district support staff members employed this fall, including cafeteria workers and others whose positions are typically funded through federal dollars, are eligible for the bonus.

Director Adrienne Battle, chief officers and other non-certificated support staff are not eligible for the bonus, according to the plan presented at Tuesday's Metro Nashville Board of Education meeting.

The bonus comes in part thanks to a $5 million one-time allocation from the Metro Council — an amendment introduced in addition to Mayor John Cooper's original proposed budget.

School staff pay raises were one of the hottest topics of this year's city budget cycle.

Pay: How much will Metro Nashville Public Schools staff pay actually go up this year?

Between a decrease in state funding for the district and a $92 million commitment to schools by Cooper, school board members, district officials, city council members and union representatives spent weeks hashing out just how much more money teachers and support staff should get.

The final budget adopted by the Council included a 4% cost-of-living increase for all Metro Schools employees , step raises for eligible employees and additional increases for bus drivers, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals.

The district also raised the minimum wage for all support staff to at least $18 an hour , or about $28,800 annually for employees who work 40 weeks per year — but some have said that still isn't enough.

Bus drivers: 'Can you say that again?': Schools budget proposes $11K raise for bus drivers, other pay bumps

Union representatives have argued that the estimated living wage for a single adult with no children in Davidson County is $36,671 per year ($17.63 per hour) before taxes, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator .

About 4,000 employees will be eligible for the bonus, which will be issued in late October.

This pay period was "chosen in conjunction with stakeholder input because there are fewer eligible days some employees are working during this time period," according to district documents. The plan, approved by the board Tuesday, still needs approval from the city's finance department.

Meghan Mangrum covers education for the USA TODAY Network — Tennessee. Contact her at mmangrum@tennessean.com. Follow her on Twitter @memangrum.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Metro Nashville Schools support staff to receive one-time approx. $1,000 bonus this fall