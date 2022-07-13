ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro Nashville Schools support staff to receive one-time approx. $1,000 bonus this fall

By Meghan Mangrum, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

Thousands of Metro Nashville Public Schools support staff will receive a one-time bonus this fall pending city approval.

The one-time bonus will be approximately $1,000 before tax depending on the number of staff members employed at the time, according to district documents.

All full-time district support staff members employed this fall, including cafeteria workers and others whose positions are typically funded through federal dollars, are eligible for the bonus.

Director Adrienne Battle, chief officers and other non-certificated support staff are not eligible for the bonus, according to the plan presented at Tuesday's Metro Nashville Board of Education meeting.

The bonus comes in part thanks to a $5 million one-time allocation from the Metro Council — an amendment introduced in addition to Mayor John Cooper's original proposed budget.

School staff pay raises were one of the hottest topics of this year's city budget cycle.

Pay: How much will Metro Nashville Public Schools staff pay actually go up this year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vw42p_0gdz1grf00

Between a decrease in state funding for the district and a $92 million commitment to schools by Cooper, school board members, district officials, city council members and union representatives spent weeks hashing out just how much more money teachers and support staff should get.

The final budget adopted by the Council included a 4% cost-of-living increase for all Metro Schools employees , step raises for eligible employees and additional increases for bus drivers, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals.

The district also raised the minimum wage for all support staff to at least $18 an hour , or about $28,800 annually for employees who work 40 weeks per year — but some have said that still isn't enough.

Bus drivers: 'Can you say that again?': Schools budget proposes $11K raise for bus drivers, other pay bumps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J10IS_0gdz1grf00

Union representatives have argued that the estimated living wage for a single adult with no children in Davidson County is $36,671 per year ($17.63 per hour) before taxes, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator .

About 4,000 employees will be eligible for the bonus, which will be issued in late October.

This pay period was "chosen in conjunction with stakeholder input because there are fewer eligible days some employees are working during this time period," according to district documents. The plan, approved by the board Tuesday, still needs approval from the city's finance department.

Stay up-to-date on Tennessee's top education news by signing up for our new weekly newsletter , School Zone. Sign up here .

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest news throughout the entire USA TODAY Network.

Meghan Mangrum covers education for the USA TODAY Network — Tennessee. Contact her at mmangrum@tennessean.com. Follow her on Twitter @memangrum.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Metro Nashville Schools support staff to receive one-time approx. $1,000 bonus this fall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group opens 2nd new location in a month

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is opening a new location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a July 15 news release shared in Rutherford County Source. The new location is the second in Murfreesboro and the second office the practice opened since the end of June. TOA also opened a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility June 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Follow Me to Tennessee: Tennessee Migration Report

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Nashville

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Davidson County, TN
Education
Nashville, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
NASHVILLE, TN
WEGR ROCK 103

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#City Council#The Metro Council
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

200-year-old log house to be disassembled

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been part of Brentwood for nearly 200 years, but the city says a piece of local history has to be disassembled. It's a move that's brought on some pushback from those hoping such a familiar sight can be saved. The city says the deterioration is past that point.
BRENTWOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Whataburger Coming to the 'Boro

With anticipation growing over the opening of Whataburger at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro and a second at 360 West Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, the company has announced another future Rutherford County location. In an announcement of the third Nashville-area location in Lebanon opening Monday, Whatburger revealed mid-2023...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WSMV

Sumner County judge dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Judge Mike Carter passed away on Wednesday morning, the Gallatin Police Department said. “Sumner County has lost a great man,” Gallatin PD said. “Judge Carter worked at our department for some time and we were sad to see him go but the things he has done since are nothing short of amazing.”
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Bonfire Mongolian Grill in Clarksville owners charged with harboring undocumented workers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The owners of Bonfire Mongolian Grill in Clarksville have been charged in a conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers at the restaurant, along with money laundering, involving several restaurants across Middle Tennessee. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed today and announced in a news release...
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy