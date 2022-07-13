ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'Time to act': How one donation can provide drones for Ukraine's war efforts | Opinion

By Joe Freedman
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

Though this is a dark time, good will prevail over evil in Ukraine, hopefully sooner than later. If you want to do something truly helpful for Ukrainians, go to dronesforgoodworldwide.org.

Joe Freedman

Guest Columnist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBzic_0gdz1dDU00
  • Joe Freedman is an entrepreneur and founder of Drones for Good Worldwide.

I never understood why so many people ignored the atrocities during World War II, when millions of innocent people – many of them Jews, like me, were exterminated in gas chambers at concentration camps.

When I saw Russia invade Ukraine, I saw another potential slaughter of innocents. History repeating itself. It bothered me deeply.

But what could I do? I don’t have military, medical, or other skills that would help. I can’t pull political strings. I’m just a businessperson who is sickened by watching a tyrant once again trying to get what he wants, no matter how many lives it costs.

Hear from Tennessee's Black voices:Get the weekly newsletter for powerful and critical thinking columns.

Stopping history from repeating itself

However, I realized I possibly could do something to help, because I’m a member of EO Nashville, the largest chapter in the nation of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, and EO has chapters globally. I sent an email to the EO members in Russia and Poland, and they responded. The Russian entrepreneurs wanted to help their friends and relatives in Ukraine. Several Polish EO members were engaged in supporting and providing aid to Ukrainians. I began communicating with members of EO Poland about how I might be of assistance.

And then a drone company on which I sit on the board of directors, Red Cat Holdings, started getting messages from civilian drone pilots in Ukraine who were assisting in the war effort. The pilots were asking for American-made drones to replace the Chinese-manufactured drones they were using – because the Chinese drones were killing them.

The vast majority of the drones available for purchase today are made in China. When the war started, Chinese authorities temporarily shut down the GPS capabilities of the Chinese drones, which effectively made them useless. Before re-enabling GPS on these drones, special controllers were sent to the Russian military which revealed the coordinates - in flight - of all Ukrainian drones. When the Ukrainian drones landed, the Russians immediately dispatched a missile to the pilot’s exact location, often with fatal results.

After watching a bone-chilling video that confirmed this was happening, I knew it was time to act. I rounded up a dozen high-performance drones from Red Cat Holdings and boarded a plane with fellow EO Nashville member Steve Curnutte.

Together with a drone expert from Red Cat Holdings, we flew to Warsaw, drove to the border, crossed into Ukraine, and hand-delivered the drones to professional drone pilots at their hidden headquarters where the drones are equipped for various tasks - some humanitarian, some military. Either way, they are saving innocent lives.

That delivery was the first in what I hope will be regular deliveries of drones to Ukraine. We have set up a non-profit organization called Drones for Good Worldwide that is raising money for and delivering drones to the 400+ drone pilots in Ukraine who are fighting to save lives.

My new EO friends in Poland helped me scout out warehouse space near the border where we will store the drones before delivering them. I also met with and vetted a local non-profit organization while I was in Ukraine – Aid Legion – that will assure the drones get to the right people. We are set.

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Ukraine needs your help

So far, we have raised more than $150,000. Our goal is $1 million. If you want to do something truly helpful for Ukrainians, go to dronesforgoodworldwide.org.

Your contribution will provide drones that will save lives in Ukraine – through search and rescue operations, delivering medical assistance, refugee safe passage, reconnaissance and surveillance to protect civilians.

Though this is a dark time, good will prevail over evil in Ukraine, hopefully sooner than later. I am especially hopeful because this is the first war in history when ordinary people, not just military personnel, are doing something to help those under attack to defend themselves. My effort is one among hundreds - perhaps thousands - of others being carried out by people just like you. Maybe ordinary people can stop history from repeating itself.

Joe Freedman is an entrepreneur and founder of Drones for Good Worldwide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Is this the most insane explosion video of the Russia-Ukraine war?

A new video filmed last week, which appears to have been taken by Russian soldiers or pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, gives viewers a glimpse of what it was like to be surrounded by an ammunition dump after a Ukrainian strike caused it to cook off. The video, which was posted...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
nationalinterest.org

Ukraine Is a Tragedy, But America’s Biggest Threat Lies at Home

American democracy has rarely seemed so fragile. THE INVASION of Ukraine is tragic and dangerous. But it is also a huge geopolitical opportunity for the United States. The dominant geopolitical trend of the twenty-first century has been the steady decline of American hegemony and the erosion of the unipolar world that was briefly created by the end of the Cold War. But Russia’s failures on the battlefield—and the Biden administration’s forceful and effective diplomatic response—present America with a chance to halt and perhaps reverse this trend.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Effort#Gps#Ukrainians#Eo Nashville#Russian#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

New rocket systems wreaking havoc on Russia’s army could be game changer for Ukraine

Ukraine hopes highly-precise missile systems supplied by the US – that have killed hundreds of Vladimir Putin’s troops over recent weeks – can help it defeat Russia and regain control of captured parts of the country.In late June, the US sent eight high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars) to Ukraine on the condition that it would not use them against targets on Russian soil. Four more units are expected by the end of July.The Himars – more powerful than the M777 Howitzers that Washington sent Ukraine in April – can fire six 227mm GPS-guided missiles at a time...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia's Shoigu says war in Ukraine will end when Putin's 'tasks' are completed

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday Moscow’s war in Ukraine will end once all of President Vladimir Putin’s "tasks" there are completed. "Today, the main priorities for us are the preservation of life and health of subordinate personnel, and the elimination of threats to the safety of the civilian population," he said speaking to Russian media outlets. "The special military operation will continue until the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander are completed."
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(Reuters) - Western officials accused their Russian counterparts of war crimes on Friday after Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian city far behind the frontlines in an attack Kyiv officials said killed at least 23 people. ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY. * The European Commission is set to adopt its seventh package of sanctions against...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Why Russia Must Fail in Ukraine

The immediate goal was to limit the damage to international order posed by Russian aggression. Now a more ambitious opening presents itself. The post-Cold War era that began in 1991 ended on February 24 of this year. That day, as Russian troops swept into Ukraine, Vladimir Putin unleashed massive brutality on a sovereign neighbor. Amid the first state-on-state land war in Europe since 1945, the stakes immediately became clear, in Washington and beyond. Then, and today, Ukrainian lives and independence hang in the balance. So too do those institutions and rules that govern, if not always effectively, international behavior. In this new era, world order itself is at risk.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy