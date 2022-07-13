ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-65 south reopens near Tennessee-Kentucky border after rollover wreck halts traffic

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Interstate 65 southbound has reopened after an rollover wreck halted traffic for hours near the TN-52 exit in Portland.

The wreck was first reported around 5:15 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. One lane reopened around 8 a.m. and traffic was flowing again by 8:30 a.m.

A commercial vehicle pulling two trailers overturned and blocked the interstate, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Bill Miller. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved, he said.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: I-65 south reopens near Tennessee-Kentucky border after rollover wreck halts traffic

#I 65#Tennessean#Traffic#Tn 52#Tennessee Highway Patrol
