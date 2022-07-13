How to watch Texas football, Steve Sarkisian at 2022 Big 12 Media Days

The 2022 Texas football team will be represented by head coach Steve Sarkisian and others at Big 12 Football Media Days Thursday, July 14, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The event begins Wednesday, July 13, and that day will feature coaches and players from Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns finished Sarkisian's first season as head coach with a record of 5-7, including 3-6 in the Big 12.

Since then, Texas football has seen success on the recruiting front, including a 2023 commitment from quarterback Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

Manning is the nephew of NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, and many feel that his commitment to Texas is a sign of bigger things to come.

The 2022 Texas Longhorns football season begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 against University of Louisiana-Monroe at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

How to watch Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian at 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days

When: 12:35 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: ESPN+