How to watch Texas football, Steve Sarkisian at 2022 Big 12 Media Days

By Robb Hibbard, Oklahoman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
The 2022 Texas football team will be represented by head coach Steve Sarkisian and others at Big 12 Football Media Days Thursday, July 14, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The event begins Wednesday, July 13, and that day will feature coaches and players from Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

Golden: Texas can shrug off the haters now that Horns have Arch Manning, their pied piper

The Longhorns finished Sarkisian's first season as head coach with a record of 5-7, including 3-6 in the Big 12.

Since then, Texas football has seen success on the recruiting front, including a 2023 commitment from quarterback Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

'All gas, no brakes!' Steve Sarkisian, Texas football fans are overjoyed by Arch Manning commitment to Longhorns

Manning is the nephew of NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, and many feel that his commitment to Texas is a sign of bigger things to come.

The 2022 Texas Longhorns football season begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 against University of Louisiana-Monroe at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

How to watch Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian at 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days

When: 12:35 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: ESPN+

Dr. E.C. Beuck

Monkeypox Continues to Spread in Texas

Colorized Monkeypox Virus ParticlesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) This past weekend the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been found in Denton county. As of now there have been a total of 26 positively identified cases of monkeypox within Texas, and a total of 762 of the disease across the United States. Though other states have similar numbers of monkeypox cases to Texas, as of right now New York and California are seeing the greatest number to this point, with 153 and 136 cases respectively.
