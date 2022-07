HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Advance voting is under way in Reno County for the Aug. 2nd primary election. Advance voting can be done at the county annex at 125 W. 1st Avenue from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Wednesdays where the annex will stay open until 7 p.m. The annex will also be open Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO