Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Now Before the 20-for-1 Stock Split?

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been stuck in the mud, but is the stock a buy now? Alphabet, the parent company of Google, will initiate a 20-for-1 stock split after market close on Friday, July 15. Alphabet's stock price soared to all-time highs after the pandemic, but it's been trading lower since its highs in February 2022. Do the shares have more pain ahead, or is Alphabet stock a buy now?

Of course, you do not own more of Alphabet because of the stock split. If you cut a pizza into 20 slices, you still have one pizza. With that said, lower share prices can equate to more pin action because of options contracts, and I think the company looks attractive here and lower as a long-term investment.

In this video, I break down the key fundamental highlights that will power Alphabet over the next decade. I'll also chart out Alphabet and provide an opinion on where I think the stock price is headed from here.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of July 12, 2022. The video was published on July 12, 2022.

