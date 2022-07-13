ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some T-Mobile Customers Can Score a Free Yearlong AAA Membership

By Natasha Gabrielle
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

T-Mobile offers perks and discounts to its mobile subscribers. The brand recently announced its partnership with AAA. Some T-Mobile customers will be able to score a free yearlong AAA membership. Find out how to take advantage of this roadside assistance perk:

The American Automobile Association, or AAA, is a membership-based organization. AAA members can get discounts at popular retailers, travel deals, and 24/7 roadside assistance. If you drive a vehicle regularly, this membership could benefit you.

Most people have to shell out money for a yearly membership. However, some T-Mobile customers will now get a membership for free for one year. With this kind of membership, you may feel more confident taking road trips knowing that assistance is available if you need it.

Who is eligible for this freebie?

Eligible T-Mobile customers can get a free year of an AAA Classic or Basic membership. Membership includes benefits like towing, fuel delivery, vehicle locksmith services, and more. You never know when you may need a little help while on the road -- whether you're running errands, driving to work, or on vacation.

This promotion is available to all T-Mobile Magenta and Magenta MAX subscribers, including those new to AAA and existing AAA members. Some small business customers may also be eligible for this deal. Some Sprint customers are also able to take advantage of this promotion.

How to score a free AAA membership

If you're a T-Mobile customer and want to take advantage of this deal, here is what you need to do:

  1. Visit the promotional page .
  2. Enter your T-Mobile or Sprint phone number.
  3. Log in to your T-Mobile or Sprint account.
  4. Review the terms and conditions.
  5. Enter your personal information.
  6. Once redirected to the AAA website, follow the steps to enroll in a new membership through AAA or redeem the offer for your next renewal.

Keep in mind that this promotion is only valid for a one-year membership. After your free year ends, your membership will be renewed automatically, and membership fees will apply.

Is an AAA membership worth the cost?

If you're not yet an AAA member, you may wonder if it's a worthwhile membership.

To decide if it's right for you, consider how often you drive, what kind of condition your vehicle is in, and whether you can utilize the other non-roadside assistance benefits that are available to members.

If you've been considering investing in a roadside assistance membership, you may want to review some of the little-known perks of an AAA membership . An AAA membership may come with more benefits than you realize.

Other ways to score deals as a T-Mobile customer

The mobile service brand offers other ways for customers to save money. The brand has its free mobile app, T-Mobile Tuesdays, to help customers learn more about deals, freebies, and giveaways. You can download the app to score savings and access subscriber-only perks.

Past deals include free food, discounts on movie tickets, and free merchandise. You're missing out if you're a current subscriber and aren't taking advantage of these deals.

Are you looking to improve your financial situation? Check out our personal finance resources for additional tips.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

