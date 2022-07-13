ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Do These Price Target Reductions Mean for AMD and Nvidia Investors?

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Today's video focuses on the numerous price target reductions Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) received on July 12. In the video, I also discuss a recent report by IDC that shows how PC shipments have decreased dramatically compared to a year ago, which adds to the fear for semiconductor investors. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 12, 2022. The video was published on July 12, 2022.


Jose Najarro

