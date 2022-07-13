ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Driving in Baltimore Hears Gunshot And Realizes She was Shot

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 30 year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened in the vicinity of Oakmont...

