The gun violence epidemic in New York City took its toll again Sunday night, with seven people shot in two hours in three separate incidents around the city. After an out-of-control surge at the start of the year, shootings abated somewhat as the NYPD and City Hall reacted with a variety of new measures. But the last couple of weeks have seen a resurgence of gun violence, with the week ending July 10 being by far the worst of the last year for shooting incidents.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO