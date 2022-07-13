AirPods Prime Day deals are at the lowest prices of 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been around for years, and BGR has covered it annually from the very beginning. In that time, I’ve learned two things. First, Amazon’s Prime Day deals get better and better each year. And second, no matter how many great deals there are, Amazon’s Prime Day AirPods deals are always the most popular sales with our readers.

For Prime Day 2022, Amazon is running AirPods deals you need to see to believe. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for AirPods Pro or AirPods 3. In either case, you’re going to save a ton of cash.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, AirPods 2 are down to the insanely low price of just $89.99. Also, on top of all that, AirPods Max are $100 off!

All of these Prime Day AirPods deals offer huge discounts. But they also all have something else in common. Considering how popular AirPods are, they could sell out at any time.

AirPods deals for Prime Day 2022

The beloved AirPods Pro are insanely popular and they will cost you $249 if you buy a pair from Apple. Sadly, that’s still true when you buy AirPods during a huge sales event like Prime Day or Black Friday.

To put it plainly, Apple doesn’t do discounts. Period. And Apple fans know that all too well.

Of course, Apple’s noise cancelling earphones are worth every penny at full retail. But why pay so much when Amazon has them on sale at a discount?

Amazon often has AirPods Pro on sale for $219. That is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like Prime Day or Black Friday, you might find an even bigger AirPods discount.

Well, Prime Day 2022 is upon us and AirPods Pro are on sale with a massive discount. In fact, $169.99 is the lowest price of 2022!

This is Amazon’s lowest price of the year for AirPods Pro, and it’s no surprise since it’s Prime Day. And on top of that, all of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale with deep discounts.

Here are direct links to all of Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 AirPods deals:

Needless to say, these Prime Day AirPods deals are all sellout risks. That means you should definitely take advantage while you still can.

More Apple Prime Day deals

It goes without saying that Amazon is offering more Apple Prime Day deals than just AirPods in 2022. Here are some more Prime Day discounts to check out:

Those are all terrific sales! But AirPods deals are still the star of the show on Prime Day 2022. If you want to know more about each different model, I’ve included key details below.

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation as well as a new “Transparency mode” that amplifies all the sounds around you

Transparency mode is great for conversations without having to remove your earbuds

The custom tapered silicone tips come in three different sizes to ensure the perfect fit

They’re sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you can wear them during intense workouts or even in the rain without having to worry

Now with MagSafe wireless charging in addition to standard Qi wireless charging!

AirPods 3 & AirPods 2

AirPods turn on automatically when you remove them from the case, and they connect to your smartphone or tablet instantly

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

“Hey Siri” hotword support lets you call on Siri without lifting a finger

Touch controls allow you to double-tap either AirPods to play or skip forward

AirPods Max

Industry-leading active noise cancellation technology blocks out all the noise around you, allowing you to focus on your music or your favorite podcasts without interruption

Amazing high-fidelity audio is achieved with Apple’s special custom dynamic drivers

The special “Transparency mode” uses the same mics that enable active noise cancelling to amplify the sounds around you

Enjoy theater-like sound with incredible spatial audio and dynamic head tracking — it’s like surround sound for headphones!

