Brighton, CO

Teen shot, killed at Ken Mitchell Park in Brighton

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago
BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday evening.

Police said they responded to Ken Mitchell Park around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a teenager down. When they arrived at the park, they found 17-year-old Josiah Gonzales with a gunshot wound.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD said Gonzales’ death is being investigated as a homicide. No suspect information has been released.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

